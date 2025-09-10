// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Malay Mail
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Probe into Mahathir’s alleged foreign assets still ongoing, with anti-corruption council seeking assistance from UK

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that its investigation into whether former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad owns assets overseas is still ongoing, with the probe now entering the stage of seeking assistance from British authorities.

According to Bernama, MACC chairman Tan Sri Azam Baki said the commission is currently obtaining relevant information from the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to verify claims of Mahathir holding assets in the UK.

“We are still investigating and cannot release further details at this time,” he told reporters yesterday (Sept 9) after attending an anti-corruption forum jointly organised by the MACC and the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM).

Mr Azam also stressed that the MACC’s efforts will not be limited to the UK, adding that the commission will seek information from law enforcement agencies of other countries through various channels.

Earlier reports had alleged that Mahathir, who served as Malaysia’s prime minister twice — from 1981 to 2003 and again from 2018 to 2020 — possesses numerous assets in the UK and other nations. The former prime minister has repeatedly and publicly denied these claims.

See also  Hollywood producer 'ready to testify' against Malaysia ex-PM

Mr Azam emphasised that the MACC’s investigation will be conducted strictly in accordance with the law to ensure transparency throughout the process.

“If there are any new developments, we will announce them to the public,” he added.

