Lifestyle

Pro-abortionists in Britain now worried about the fate of abortion

ByGemma Iso

April 12, 2024
pro-abortionists-in-britain-now-worried-about-the-fate-of-abortion

abortion

In the US, the Supreme Court made it harder for people to get abortions in 2022. This worries people in Britain because they’re afraid the same thing might happen there.

Abortion law in Britain is tricky, though it’s technically allowed by the Abortion Act of 1967. But it’s still tied to older laws from way back in 1861, which treat abortion as a crime.

Recently, there have been cases where women might have gone to jail for it.

The government also removed its support for abortion rights in an international agreement. This makes it even harder for people to get abortions.

Abortion vs. “pro-life”

Being “pro-life” means thinking the rights of the embryo or fetus are more important than the person carrying them. It’s not just about acknowledging the fetus; it’s about saying it matters more than the person who is pregnant.

Even though most people in Britain support abortion rights, there’s a strong group against it. They almost convinced the government to stop some types of early abortions after COVID-19, but lawmakers stepped in to keep it going.

People who support these rights often share their own stories on social media to remind politicians why it’s important. But the problem is that people’s right to make decisions about their bodies is still not guaranteed. Doctors say that in the early stages, an embryo is just a bunch of cells and not a fully formed life.

But the law in Britain doesn’t always see it that way. Women could still go to jail for killing the fetus outside the rules of the 1967 law. It’s a big deal, especially now when abortion rights are being challenged in the US.

Many people believe that access to abortion is a basic human right. No one should be punished for making decisions about their bodies and their own lives.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Simon Stiell gives two years to save the world from a climate catastrophe

The post Pro-abortionists in Britain now worried about the fate of abortion appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

“Breaks my heart to see him cry…” — Wife shares her husband’s tearful moment saying goodbye to his Honda Civic as COE expires

October 23, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

Is the viral “underconsumption” trend on TikTok the key for Singaporeans to cut costs, buy less, declutter, and embrace what they already own?

October 22, 2024 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle

Japanese man aims to become ‘god of marriage’ by having 4 wives, 2 girlfriends and wanting to father over 50 children!

October 21, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore’s inflation outlook: Only 4 in 10 believe prices will fall

October 24, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

OCBC achieves 80% of its 250K target cross-border QR payments in 2024

October 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Singapore is now 5th most internationally connected and influential city, up from 7th last year

October 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Singapore proposes establishment of international committee to handle transnational commercial disputes

October 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.