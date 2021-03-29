Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Holi in London

- Advertisement -

London — This year, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as celebrating Holi a bit differently. Jonas, 28, and Chopra Jonas, 38, rang in the ancient Hindu festival on Sunday with Jonas’ dad Kevin Jonas Sr. and mum Denise at home in London, where Chopra Jonas is filming the highly anticipated Amazon Prime series Citadel. The festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil as well as the arrival of spring.

“Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi,” The Voice coach wrote on Instagram alongside several photos from the annual holiday, including a snap of the group of four covered with colourful powders, which are a part of the celebration.

Chopra Jonas shared the same photos in her post and wrote in the caption, “Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites 😘 Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone ❤️.”

The couple celebrated Holi in India last year before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic with the festivities marking the Jonas Brothers member’s first ever Holi.

- Advertisement -

People reported that Chopra Jonas and Jonas upheld many of her cultural traditions for their December 1, 2018 Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. The next day they wed again in an Indian ceremony at the palace. Prior to the wedding, the couple held a colourful mehendi ceremony where they both had elaborate henna designs applied to their hands and celebrated with a sangeet, an extravagant party with performances in honour of the couple.

Jonas and Chopra Jonas celebrated their first reception in Delhi after the two ceremonies. They then returned to Mumbai for a second reception thrown by Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra. The couple has stayed busy in their respective careers since their nuptials. Chopra Jonas recently launched her memoir Unfinished and executive produced and starred in Netflix’s The White Tiger, while Jonas dropped his new album Spaceman, which he wrote while apart from his wife last summer.

“I sort of started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany finishing up this little movie called The Matrix,” Jonas recently said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “And I was like, ‘You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person.’ And I just dug in writing … within a couple of days I was like ‘Oh, this is a solo album.’ And a few days later I was like, ‘This is a kind of themed album.'”

Jonas also said during a recent conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that his wife “loves” his new album.

“Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can’t articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio,” the singer said. “And I’m grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that’s most important.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg