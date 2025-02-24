SINGAPORE: After a user posted on a forum on Saturday (Feb 22) asking which jobs in Singapore pay surprisingly well, many responded by sharing roles that exceeded their salary expectations.

“What’s a job that pays surprisingly well in Singapore?” This was the question an online user asked a forum over the weekend. “Can be up to your own context of what ‘well’ is defined as!” he shared. “Everyone knows about doctors, lawyers, and investment banking, but what’s a job that nobody talks about that actually pays really well? Also, on another note, how about jobs with a good work-life balance? Would like to read some interesting answers!”

According to a report by the Business Times, jobs in the technology, legal, and sales and marketing industries are among the top-paying roles in Singapore in 2025. This information was based on a report by Randstad Singapore, published on Jan 16. However, in response to the man’s question on the online forum, people mostly shared jobs outside these sectors.

From tower crane operators to portable toilet providers, the thread highlighted unexpected high-paying jobs beyond the usual industries people associate with lucrative careers. “Tower crane operator,” said one. “Can pay S$7k-S$10k I think. But you have to be alone a hundred meters in the sky all day, making sure whatever the crane is holding does not fall or hit anything.”

Another shared how working as a private tutor earns her S$15 to S$19k monthly. “Private Tutor with MOE or school teaching experience. I charge S$100-S$150/hr for two-hour lessons for secondary to JC, IB, and IGCSE students,” she said. “Not so much work-life balance, but I’m free weekdays up to 4 p.m. every day and have two lessons per evening. Only weekends do I pile it. I make s$15k to s$19k a month from it. In exam period months like Sep + Oct + Nov, I can make S$23k and above easily because everyone wants extra lessons and they have study breaks, so those months then will be hectic for me: 830a.m. to 11 p.m. daily for one to two months.

“I see it as working for my ‘end-year bonus’ cos being self-employed, you don’t get any. There are also downsides to this job — insurance, you pay yourself. No employer to contribute CPF and if you cancel a lesson or a student cancels for being sick or whatever, you get no income for that lesson unless you do a replacement.”

Still, one added, “I know an office manager who’s paid more than S$7k to manage an office of less than five people. And the office is in a WeWork, so there’s really not that much to manage.”

See also: Marketing associate job advertised as ‘competitive’ despite S$1,500–S$3,000 salary and three-year experience requirement