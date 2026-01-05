Private hire drivers slam rating systems as unfair with difficult passengers impacting their livelihoods

SINGAPORE: Private hire drivers have recently voiced frustrations over challenging passengers exhibiting rude behaviour and making unreasonable demands.

In this industry, maintaining good reviews and a positive record on the platform through the rating system is crucial. However, these ratings are determined by the passengers, but a 54-year-old driver pointed out in an interview with Zaobao that the rating system is very subjective, and it lacks flexibility.

“Passengers’ evaluation of us is one-sided. The star rating will affect the number of orders we receive, but it will not affect their booking of private-hire cars,” the driver insisted.

The driver shared that when platform problems occur—such as overcharging or late arrival fees—passengers often blame the driver and leave negative reviews. This hurts the driver’s ratings and reduces future bookings. He added that if a passenger is five minutes late, the platform penalises the passenger, leaving them unhappy and likely to complain about the driver. See also Elderly man allegedly sets cat shelter on fire twice over cat-feeding dispute Additionally, when drivers remind passengers about their own booking choices—like requesting a child seat—some passengers respond by giving a one-star review.

Drivers also need to endure passengers who eat or vape in the car to avoid bad ratings. The driver remarked, “If we stop them, the rating system becomes a way for passengers to find fault.”

Another driver of nine years also claimed that the rating system has a huge impact on the services that drivers can provide to their passengers. When passengers were interviewed, some of them admitted that they usually don’t rate the private hire car services, but they do rate those drivers with exceptional service or those who left a very bad impression.

One of the passengers interviewed stated: “I usually don’t leave a rating when I take a taxi, so the same goes for private hire cars. However, if I encounter a commendable service, I will still rate it, and I don’t mind giving a tip; but if I encounter poor service, I will, of course, report it to the platform.”

In similar news about private car hire concerns, many private hire car drivers also complained that they often encounter drunk passengers who are unable to take care of themselves, vomit inside the private cars, or sometimes they are forced to cancel the customer’s booking order due to their drunk condition.

Read more of the story here.