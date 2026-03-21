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Saturday, March 21, 2026
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In the Hood
1 min.Read

Private-hire driver takes passenger to police station instead of drop-off after suspecting ‘zombie smoke bombs’ use

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A private-hire driver took a passenger straight to a police station instead of his intended destination after becoming suspicious of his condition.

The 29-year-old driver had picked up a man at an HDB estate in Jurong East who appeared unsteady on his feet and almost fell several times while walking towards the car.

In a video shared by the driver, the man — described as being in his 30s — looked dazed and struggled to maintain his balance. The driver also noticed that he was holding what appeared to be an e-cigarette.

Once inside the vehicle, the passenger remained disoriented. When asked if he had been using e-cigarettes, he denied it and said he was simply drunk. However, the driver said he could smell smoke, which raised further suspicion.

Concerned about the situation, the driver decided not to continue the trip and instead headed to a nearby police station. He later gave a statement to officers before leaving the matter to the authorities.

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Shin Min Daily News reported that the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) later confirmed that e-cigarette cartridges were found on the 34-year-old man. The case is currently under investigation.

Other related news

In a similar news story related to intoxicated passengers, there was a report where an alleged drunk woman who fell asleep in the back seat of a private-hire car could not be awakened by the driver.

The driver then called the police and the civil defence to ask for help.

Read more about the story here

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