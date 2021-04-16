Pritam Singh celebrates “super” community spirit at Eunos block

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Perhaps there are few more rewarding experiences for a Member of Parliament than to see a community flourishing.

An extra bonus is seeing how neighbours genuinely care for one another.

This was the experience of Mr Pritam Singh, the secretary-general of the Workers’ Party and MP for Aljunied GRC (Eunos) as well as Leader of the Opposition.

On Wednesday night, he took to Facebook to write about “a splendid time engaging and chit-chatting with various residents” at a block he called “Super 107”.

The WP leader was all praise for the block, noting its residents “must rank as one of the more closely knit communities” he had ever encountered at Eunos.

The community spirit must have made him happier still because Eunos is his ward and part of the Aljunied Group Representation Constituency of which he is one of the five representatives in Parliament.

“The neighbours are super close to one another,” he enthused.

Happy in his home ground, he noted what set the block apart is “the fair number of residents who have moved from other blocks in the area over the years and remained in the constituency as a result”.

In connection with this, he also mentioned a certain Zul. Although Zul lives a few blocks away, he comes to visit his grandmother whenever he is free.

Mr Singh also “most certainly agreed” to pose for a photo with one of the residents, a Mr Lingam, along with a neighbour who was certainly dressed for the occasion.

The neighbour, Tony, wore “a 2017 shirt commemorating the WP Community Fund walk held in conjunction with 60th anniversary of the founding of The Workers’ Party!”

The WP head wrote that this type of happy experience “was replicated on many floors – repeat stories of residents sharing their gratefulness for having good neighbours who looked after one another”.

While two residents, Hirman and Yati, brought up issues that Mr Singh said he will do his best to address, they expressed contentment with their surroundings.

The Leader of the Opposition ended his post by quoting a well-known proverb, and expressed the intent to return to Block 107 soon.

“Once again, that Chinese saying holds true – better to have close neighbours than distant relatives. Blk 107 is proof of that. Will be back soon!”

