Priscelia Chan acts without script in her new movie, Don’t Go Home Tonight

SINGAPORE: Actress Priscelia Chan acted without a script in the movie Don’t Go Home Tonight, directed by Kelvin Sng. When the director admitted that she would have to improvise her dialogues, Priscelia shared that she was terrified at first, but it was fun later on.

The film, Don’t Go Home Tonight is primarily driven by character improvisation given a simple premise, and the actors were informed of the story and the director’s expectations before the shooting started.

In an interview with the local newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, Kelvin mentioned that Prescilia personally asked her how to act without a script.

The director further explained that the absence of the script meant that the cast wouldn’t have to memorize lines, and the process helped quicken filming procedures, contrary to the expectations that it would last longer without a script.

Besides local actress Priscelia Chan, the casts include new actors from different backgrounds and countries. Some were coming from South Korea and the United States.

More so, the movie, Don’t Go Home Tonight is a dark comedy focusing on five restaurant tables in one night, with people of different nationalities occupying each table. When a blackout happened, chaos followed.

The non-commercial film will premiere at an independent cinema called EagleWings Cinematics on July 20th.

In related news, Priscelia Chan is also part of Mediacorp’s newest drama series, Shero. The actress posted behind-the-scene photos of the drama’s shooting in her Instagram account with the caption: “More joyful shots 😍♥️🌻”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscelia Chan 曾诗梅 (@prisceliachan)

Netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

One IG user declared: “Ya always a joyful symbol ❤️”

Another IG user remarked: “Shining like a star 🌟”

More users commented: “Beauty from the inside out ~”, “Looking forward to watch ❤️”, and “Looking forward to this show! And you are beautiful in your own way ❤️”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg