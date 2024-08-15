SINGAPORE: Princeton Digital Group (PDG), a leading player in the data center industry, has announced its acquisition of SG3, the data center previously owned by Yahoo in Singapore. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for PDG as it expands its footprint across Asia.

Yahoo will continue to utilize SG3 for its infrastructure needs despite the ownership transition. The deal represents a strategic move by PDG to operate SG3 as a third-party operator, expanding its offerings and services to a broader range of customers.

PDG has committed to further investment in SG3 to enhance its capabilities and meet the evolving demands of the digital landscape. This acquisition adds to PDG’s rapidly growing portfolio of data centers, which now encompasses over 20 facilities with a total capacity of 1 Gigawatt (GW).

Last month, PDG celebrated the completion of the first phase of its ambitious 150-megawatt JH1 data center campus in Sedenak Tech Park (STeP), Johor, Malaysia. The first phase, completed within 12 months, includes a 52MW capacity, positioning it as one of the largest AI-ready data center campuses in Southeast Asia.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, PDG plans to utilize the rooftop of the JH1 campus to generate renewable energy through the installation of solar panels. This move is part of a broader initiative to incorporate green energy solutions across its facilities.

The JH1 project received a significant boost in May with the securing of a $378.91 million (US$280 million) green loan, a part of the overall $2.03 billion (US$1.5 billion) investment in the campus. This funding underscores the strategic importance of the project and its potential to drive growth in the region.

PDG has also signed an energy supply agreement with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) for the entire capacity of the JH1 campus. This agreement follows the successful energization of the first phase by TNB under the Green Lane Pathway initiative, ensuring a reliable and sustainable energy supply for the campus.

TISG/