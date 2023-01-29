prince-andrew-kicked-out-of-buckingham-palace-apartments

Prince Andrew is no longer allowed to sleep at the Buckingham Palace apartment where he has previously been staying at with (of all things soft toys)

The 62-year-old disgraced Duke was told he can no longer stay at the suite of rooms at the palace. All his treasure possession have been shifted out while the apartments are being renovated. Andrew has been told that if he wants to sleep in London he has to move into a place.

This news comes a year after Andrew’s £12 million sexual abuse lawsuit payout to Virginia Giuffre.

Buckingham Palace Out

One source close to the Palace said, “The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew. First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters. Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor pad after his divorce.

“He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace – even model Caprice. A bachelor’s flat in St James’ Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man,” said the source.

Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a £369 million ten-year rebuilding project which includes gutting and renovating Andrew’s suite which is called the Chamber Floor.

Prince Andrew also speaks to have a strange preoccupation with teddy bears and other stuffed animals which have to be arranged in specific positions. He reportedly even throws a tantrum if they are not placed according to his wishes.

Andrew is busy trying to salvage his reputation with what is reportedly to be a big upcoming announcement.

A source close to him said, “He says details are about to be made public which will change people’s perceptions of him. He says that it will happen next month.”

