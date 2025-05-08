Thursday, May 8, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Instagram.com
Sports
2 min.Read

Primoz Roglic aims to become the oldest Giro d’Italia champion

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
- Advertisement -

ITALY: Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic aims to become the oldest athlete to win the Giro d’Italia. 

This race will go from Albania to Rome, a distance of about 3,413 km. Last year’s winner, Tadej Pogacar, will not be racing this season as he focuses on the Tour de France. Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard will not be racing as well, allowing 35-year-old Roglic to be the top pick to win the tournament again, just like in 2023. 

If he secures the top spot, he would be the oldest rider to do so, beating a record set in 1955 by Fiorenzo Magni, who was 34 when he won. Roglic has a strong team to help him, the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, which includes the 2022 winner Jai Hindley from Australia. 

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe chief of sport Rolf Aldag said: “We know how tough this Giro will be, and we’re also aware that all eyes will be on Primoz… That’s why we’re heading to the start in Albania with a strong, well-balanced team. Primoz is in great shape, and the group around him is well-rehearsed and gives us tactical depth.”

- Advertisement -

In a social media post, Roglic shared: “Enjoyed 50 hours at home, now ciao ciao @giroditalia 🇮🇹”

Netizens commented on the post and said: “All best at Giro 🔥”, “Best of luck 🦊. I’ll be watching and cheering you on as always. For me you are the best! (translated)”, and “Good luck, Primož. From the beginning to the end. 👏👏🙌🙌 (translated)”

Ready for an intense race

Roglic started the season in great form by winning the Tour of Catalunya. 

His team, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, has other strong riders, including Jai Hindley and 2024 runner-up Dani Martinez. These riders are strong contenders for the overall title. However, it won’t be an easy task, for other teams are also dedicated and willing to vie for the crown.

- Advertisement -

Juan Ayuso, a young Spanish rider, will lead UAE Team Emirates since Pogacar won’t be participating. The athlete won the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race this season and had a fierce fight with Roglic in the Tour of Catalunya. The 22-year-old will have a strong support system from his teammates, including Britain’s Adam Yates, who has set his sights on the overall win as well. 

Yates admitted: “Between myself and Juan, we should be able to have a good crack on the general classification and try to defend the title. I’m looking forward to getting started in what I hope will be a very competitive three weeks.” 

Richard Carapaz, Mikel Landa, and Egan Bernal are also tough riders to beat. Landa will lead his team, Soudal Quick-Step. Carapaz from Ecuador, riding for EF Education-EasyPost. He has already won the Giro and has obtained an Olympic gold medal. On the other hand, Bernal from Colombia is racing for Ineos Grenadiers, and he is looking close to the form he had when he won the Giro in 2021.

Albania is hosting a Grand Tour for the first time this year. The 108th edition of the Giro has 52,000 metres of climbing, 10,000 more than last year, with two very tough mountain stages before finishing in Rome.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Property

Newton condo resells for S$12M in April, resulting in S$6.5M profit

0
SINGAPORE: The resale market for condominiums, just like the...
Entertainment

The Disappearing Series’ final edition is unveiled by Ding Yi Music Company

0
SINGAPORE: Audiences are taken on a moving journey into...

Topics

Property

Newton condo resells for S$12M in April, resulting in S$6.5M profit

0
SINGAPORE: The resale market for condominiums, just like the...
Entertainment

The Disappearing Series’ final edition is unveiled by Ding Yi Music Company

0
SINGAPORE: Audiences are taken on a moving journey into...
Jobs

Feeling invisible at work? Take back the spotlight with these power moves

0
In a Reddit post, a software engineer ranted because...
SGX

FLCT posts 13.8% YoY drop in 1HFY2025 DPU to 3 cents

0
SINGAPORE: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) reported a...
Jobs

‘She’s only going to accept something that pays more than S$10k,’ Singaporean shocked by fresh grad friend’s salary expectations

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean was shocked after hearing her friend...
Business

RHB: Singapore retail sales growth expected to slow down in H2 2025 amid economic headwinds

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s retail sector is expected to stay resilient...
Business

UOB’s Q1 net profit stays flat despite ‘record fee income and robust loan growth’

0
SINGAPORE: UOB Group reported a net profit of S$1.5...
Travel

Power fully restored in Bali after subsea cable glitch caused blackout

0
INDONESIA: Electricity on Indonesia's resort island of Bali has...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Bill Gates spotted trying out durian during Singapore visit

0
SINGAPORE: While very popular in many parts of Southeast...

Hot dog bun goes up from $1.70 to $2, the seller even asks for the bun’s plastic bag back

0
SINGAPORE: A Facebook user wrote that he was amused...

Elderly man with dementia missing since May 1, caregivers seek help

0
SINGAPORE: After an elderly man went missing last week,...

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Business

Newton condo resells for S$12M in April, resulting in S$6.5M profit

0
SINGAPORE: The resale market for condominiums, just like the...

Feeling invisible at work? Take back the spotlight with these power moves

0
In a Reddit post, a software engineer ranted because...

FLCT posts 13.8% YoY drop in 1HFY2025 DPU to 3 cents

0
SINGAPORE: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) reported a...

‘She’s only going to accept something that pays more than S$10k,’ Singaporean shocked by fresh grad friend’s salary expectations

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean was shocked after hearing her friend...

Singapore Politics

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Australian think tank piece says GE2025 results mean Singaporeans have become ‘incredibly savvy voters’

0
SINGAPORE: The Lowy Institute, a think tank based in...

PM Wong confirms Pritam Singh to remain as leader of the opposition

0
SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on May 5, Prime...

Long weekend or rising apathy? Some wonder at low voter turnout for GE2025

0
SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 4), the Elections Department (ELD)...

© The Independent Singapore