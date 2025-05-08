Primoz Roglic aims to become the oldest Giro d’Italia champion

- Advertisement -

ITALY: Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic aims to become the oldest athlete to win the Giro d’Italia.

This race will go from Albania to Rome, a distance of about 3,413 km. Last year’s winner, Tadej Pogacar, will not be racing this season as he focuses on the Tour de France. Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard will not be racing as well, allowing 35-year-old Roglic to be the top pick to win the tournament again, just like in 2023.

If he secures the top spot, he would be the oldest rider to do so, beating a record set in 1955 by Fiorenzo Magni, who was 34 when he won. Roglic has a strong team to help him, the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, which includes the 2022 winner Jai Hindley from Australia.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe chief of sport Rolf Aldag said: “We know how tough this Giro will be, and we’re also aware that all eyes will be on Primoz… That’s why we’re heading to the start in Albania with a strong, well-balanced team. Primoz is in great shape, and the group around him is well-rehearsed and gives us tactical depth.”

In a social media post, Roglic shared: “Enjoyed 50 hours at home, now ciao ciao @giroditalia 🇮🇹”

Netizens commented on the post and said: “All best at Giro 🔥”, “Best of luck 🦊. I’ll be watching and cheering you on as always. For me you are the best! (translated)”, and “Good luck, Primož. From the beginning to the end. 👏👏🙌🙌 (translated)”

Ready for an intense race

Roglic started the season in great form by winning the Tour of Catalunya.

His team, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, has other strong riders, including Jai Hindley and 2024 runner-up Dani Martinez. These riders are strong contenders for the overall title. However, it won’t be an easy task, for other teams are also dedicated and willing to vie for the crown.

Juan Ayuso, a young Spanish rider, will lead UAE Team Emirates since Pogacar won’t be participating. The athlete won the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race this season and had a fierce fight with Roglic in the Tour of Catalunya. The 22-year-old will have a strong support system from his teammates, including Britain’s Adam Yates, who has set his sights on the overall win as well.

Yates admitted: “Between myself and Juan, we should be able to have a good crack on the general classification and try to defend the title. I’m looking forward to getting started in what I hope will be a very competitive three weeks.”

Richard Carapaz, Mikel Landa, and Egan Bernal are also tough riders to beat. Landa will lead his team, Soudal Quick-Step. Carapaz from Ecuador, riding for EF Education-EasyPost. He has already won the Giro and has obtained an Olympic gold medal. On the other hand, Bernal from Colombia is racing for Ineos Grenadiers, and he is looking close to the form he had when he won the Giro in 2021.

Albania is hosting a Grand Tour for the first time this year. The 108th edition of the Giro has 52,000 metres of climbing, 10,000 more than last year, with two very tough mountain stages before finishing in Rome.