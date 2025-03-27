SINGAPORE: A prime freehold light industrial building located at 243 Alexandra Road has been officially launched for sale via private treaty, with an indicative price of $68 million, by property marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield.

The six-storey development, which was completed in 2020, offers a combination of factory units and ancillary office space. The property also features a basement car park and a communal roof terrace, providing both functionality and leisure amenities for its users.

Situated on a 14,753 square foot site, the building provides a total gross floor area of 36,883 square feet. Its location along the well-connected Alexandra Road corridor offers easy access to key transportation links. The property is within walking distance of both Redhill and Queenstown MRT stations, enhancing its appeal to businesses seeking convenience and connectivity.

This opportunity represents a significant investment in a modern, strategically located industrial asset in Singapore’s dynamic property market.