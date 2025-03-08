CHINA: As reported by VnExpress, Chinese actress Long Li Sha, 22, was discovered at Xi’an train station in Shaanxi province, claiming she had been kidnapped after joining a film project.

According to Sao Star, reports from Chinese media state that Long Li Sha, a Music Play major at the Communication University of China known for her work in online short films, was tracked down by police using her phone’s GPS.

Kidnappers took her to the station

She alleged that her phone was only returned and reactivated after a group of around 10 kidnappers took her to the station.

Dismissing claims that she staged the incident for publicity, Long Li Sha explained that she travelled to Weinan, Shaanxi, on Feb 26 at the invitation of a film crew.

A crew member took her out to eat and later brought her to an acquaintance’s home, stating that accommodations were unaffordable but that she would be housed in a proper hotel once they reached Xi’an. Trusting their words, she agreed.

Abducted and had her phone confiscated

However, she was later abducted, and her phone was confiscated. She revealed that the kidnappers forced her to record a video claiming she was safe while urging friends and family to remove social media posts searching for her.

Her unusual behaviour—turning off her camera during video calls and disabling GPS—alarmed her contacts, prompting her family and university to report her missing to Beijing’s Chaoyang district police.

After being found, Long Li Sha shared a video expressing gratitude to her supporters and thanking the police for reuniting her with her family.

Her case follows other missing person incidents involving actor Wang Xing and model Yang Zeqi.