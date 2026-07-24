Pressure grows on Malaysian PM to discipline coalition ally

MALAYSIA: The election campaign in Negeri Sembilan is bordering on the ridiculous as parties—allied in the same federal government— are now fighting against each other in the state polls.

The Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, has called upon the parties in his government not to attack each other, and for ministers to resign if they do so, but the response from top guns in UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) has caused tensions between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and BN.

Zahid Hamidi, the leader of BN and UMNO, made scathing remarks against Anwar’s call for the resignation of ministers. UMNO members have taken Anwar’s remarks personally, it appears.

Zahid told an audience that if Anwar does not like them (UMNO ministers), then he should fire them.

“The prime minister warned that those who speak ill of other ministers or ministries during the election campaign should resign,” Zahid was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times (NST).

“My answer is that there is no need to ask anyone to resign because the prime minister is the one who appointed the ministers. If he doesn’t like us, he can just sack us.

“However, he wouldn’t have the heart to sack us because all of us work very hard.

“The power is in his hands. This is an election campaign, and we haven’t interfered with Putrajaya at all.”

The issue is not about performance in the government. Anwar made it clear that it was about the elections in Negeri Sembilan.

Anwar Ibrahim threatened to remove ministers and federal appointees who use public office to attack their own government partners.

He drew a new red line as the ruling coalition’s rival camps collide again ahead of the Negeri Sembilan state election on August 1.

He also said senior officials were free to campaign for their parties but must step down to avoid weaponising their official positions against allies in his unity government.

“If they wish to do so, they should first resign from their positions as ministers, deputy ministers or members of agency boards,” Anwar told reporters in the northern city of Ipoh on Sunday.

“If there is any violation, I will ask them to step down,” he said, while not mentioning UMNO or his party, as it is understood the directive applied to all ministers.

Nevertheless, Zahid’s response received harsh criticism from the caretaker chief minister of Negeri Sembilan, a member of Anwar’s party.

Aminuddin Harun has described Ahmad Zahid’s remarks challenging Anwar Ibrahim to sack Barisan Nasional ministers as inappropriate.

“If that was indeed what he (Zahid) said, I believe it was a challenge.

“I do not think it was appropriate for (such a statement) to be made by a friend and close ally of the prime minister,” he was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Aminuddin also claimed tensions between PH and BN in Negri Sembilan could recur at the federal level if disagreements continued.