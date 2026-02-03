// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, February 3, 2026
29.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: President Tharman Shanmugaratnam FB
Singapore News
1 min.Read

President Tharman: AI’s advantage should be leveraged up and down the workforce

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said Singapore, being a small, very open nation that relies a lot on technology, will face the challenge of artificial intelligence (AI) faster than other countries.

The topic of discussion was on artificial intelligence in relation to the workforce. The interview was published on Sunday, February 1.

Mr Tharman is the co-chairman of the World Bank Group’s High-Level Advisory Council on Jobs.

Singapore looks at AI in the same way it does every other form of productivity improvement—as a plus.

The real challenges when it comes to AI, he added, “is that we want that plus to be distributed up and down the workforce.”

This is how countries should view AI, not as a threat, but in a positive light in relation to building up people’s capabilities, so that more and more people can thrive. This, in turn, is advantageous to a country’s economy as a whole.

See also  Singtel develops next-generation artificial intelligence data centre to meet demand

By no means did President Tharman downplay the difficulties of this task, but he instead underlined the importance of investing in the larger middle layer of the workforce, white-collar workers, whether it’s finding jobs in industries that will have higher demand, such as healthcare, or equipping them so that they can work with AI.

This, he added, is already ongoing in Singapore with its SkillsFuture movement, which is just over a decade old.

During a panel discussion at Davos, Mr Tharman spoke on opportunities for job creation, especially in light of transitioning to more green technologies. Resource-rich Africa and South Asia may be sites for worldwide energy production, he added.

“This is a real opportunity that didn’t exist at the time that East Asia took off – the opportunity of creating jobs; unskilled, semi-skilled, and high-skilled through the renewable transition,” he said.

Mr Tharman also spoke on the possibility of moving production to other developing countries while China seeks to manage over-manufacturing issues. /TISG

See also  Higher prices means some retirees are going back to work, netizens say returning workers have 'no choice'

Read also: President Tharman calls for ways create more jobs at World Economic Forum

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

‘Burnout is so real’: SG worker considers quitting just days after receiving annual bonus

SINGAPORE: After collecting her annual bonus, a Singaporean worker...

‘It’s getting a bit demoralising, honestly’: Computer science graduate, 8 months into job hunting, asks how other jobseekers are coping

SINGAPORE: A computer science graduate has turned to Reddit...

Small rental car owner says he’s ‘making bank’ as high COE prices push Singaporeans to rent

SINGAPORE: A small car rental business owner is “making...

There’s a new way to climb the finance corporate ladder, ACCA says

SINGAPORE: By 2035, finance professionals in Singapore and across...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //