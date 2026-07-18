President Tharman after state visit to Malaysia: ‘As forever neighbours, we must never stop building friendship and respect for each other’

SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has wrapped up his first State Visit to Malaysia with one more valuable message he shared on his Facebook page: good neighbours don’t stay close by chance. They stay close by making the effort.

In a Facebook post (July 15) after the visit, President Tharman thanked His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, for the warm welcome and generous hospitality. He said the visit reinforced the long-standing friendship between Singapore and Malaysia.

Photo: Royal Press Office Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (left) meets Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (right) during the first State Visit

“The healthy state of relations between Singapore and Malaysia is not a matter of luck,” Mr Tharman wrote, adding, “It reflects the basic belief of every generation of leaders and people on both sides: each nation is better off when the other is peaceful and prosperous. We therefore cooperate wherever we can, so we do well together.”

Leaders discussed long-term cooperation

Mr Tharman said he “had candid and productive meetings” when he met Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and members of the Malaysian Cabinet during the visit.

The Singapore President also held discussions with His Royal Highness Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor, Selangor Menteri Besar Dato’ Seri Amirudin Shari, and met His Royal Highness Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak before speaking to members of the Kuala Lumpur Business Club.

Mr Tharman also thanked Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, for hosting his wife during visits to the Autism Service Centre (PPAB) and the National Art Gallery.

Photo: Royal Press Office Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s spouse Jane Yumiko Ittogi meets Malaysia’s Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah during visits to the Autism Service Centre (PPAB) and the National Art Gallery

Young people need more chances to connect across the Causeway

The relationship between Singapore and Malaysia goes beyond meetings between leaders, Mr Tharman noted, and earlier generations naturally formed friendships because many young people studied, lived, and grew up together.

“What is critical, too, is that we engage regularly with each other. We cannot recreate what it was like in the old days — when young people grew up together, often went to the same schools, and became lasting friends. What came naturally to earlier generations must now be encouraged proactively,” he wrote.

“We should help more young Singaporeans and Malaysians to spend longer or repeated periods together — as part of their studies, or in internship or entrepreneurship programmes,” he added.

People-to-people ties help keep bilateral relations strong

President Tharman ended his message by saying, “As forever neighbours, we must never stop building friendship and respect for each other. Let our hearts shake hands,” calling for stronger personal ties alongside government cooperation.

Neighbours can’t choose where they live, but they can choose how they treat one another. This simple idea may be one of the strongest foundations for good relations, and it’s worth passing on to the next generation.

Read related: ‘Some businesses in Singapore will lose out’: President Tharman says amid JS-SEZ & RTS linking with Malaysia, ‘but on the whole, both countries will be winners’