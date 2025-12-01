Pregnant commuter says she was not offered a seat on MRT despite carrying SG Caring Commuters sign

SINGAPORE: A seven-month pregnant woman has said she was left standing on a crowded MRT train despite carrying an SG Caring Commuters sign meant to signal that she needed a seat.

Speaking to Stomp, she recounted that the incident took place on Nov 27 on the East-West Line towards Punggol Coast MRT station. According to her, she was standing near a priority seat but was not offered it.

“The people sitting there were busy chatting and did not seem to notice or offer their seats,” she said.

She added that SG Caring Commuters reminder tags were visible in the cabin, which made the situation “quite sad to see.”

“Priority seats are meant to support those who may need extra care, such as pregnant women, the elderly, and those with hidden conditions,” she said. “I am sharing this to raise awareness and encourage commuters to be more observant and considerate. A simple act of offering a seat can make a big difference to someone’s day.

“I hope this serves as a gentle reminder for all of us to look up, look around, and care a little more.”

In July, another heavily pregnant woman told Stomp she had a similar experience, saying she was not offered any seat on the MRT and ended up standing through seven stops. She said such situations were becoming a common sight.

“I just feel disgusted because they are all young and healthy, but show no sign of even giving up their seats,” she said.