KOREA: According to Allkpop, ticket pre-sales for ‘2025 2NE1 CONCERT [WELCOME BACK] ENCORE IN SEOUL’ start on Feb 5 at 8 PM KST via Interpark Ticket.

The iconic girl group will hold encore performances at KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Bangi-dong, on April 12 and 13, with showtimes set for 6 PM and 5 PM, respectively.

Exclusive access

Fans registering for the temporary fan club will have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets. General sales open on Feb 10 at 8 PM KST. Given 2NE1’s history of selling out concerts, intense demand is expected.

Their previous Seoul concert in October sold out instantly, leading to high demand for additional dates. The capacity of the encore concert has been tripled to accommodate more fans. The group is now expected to draw 220,000 attendees for its 15th-anniversary tour.

Memorable experience for fans

This encore event is highly anticipated as the final stop of their extensive 12-city, 27-show Asia tour. 2NE1 promises a spectacular set list covering their 15-year career, ensuring a memorable experience for fans.

Currently, the group is touring with their ‘2024-25 2NE1 ASIA TOUR [WELCOME BACK]’, having completed shows in Seoul, Manila, Jakarta, Kobe, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur. Their upcoming stops include Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City, and Macau before concluding with the Seoul encore.

One of the most influential K-pop girl groups

YG Entertainment founded the South Korean girl group 2NE1 in 2009. The group consisted of Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy. Known for their stage presence, dress, and musical creativity, 2NE1 is regarded as one of the most influential K-pop girl groups ever. They are recognised for breaking the typical K-pop girl group styles and expanding the style of girl groups in the Korean music industry.

The group was first released in March 2009, following their appearance on the promotional track “Lollipop” with labelmate BIGBANG.

The tracks “Fire” and “I Don’t Care” from 2NE1’s debut eponymous extended play (EP), which was released that same year, helped the group gain notoriety.