Lifestyle Food Prateek Sadhu: Satiate your sweet tooth

Prateek Sadhu: Satiate your sweet tooth

Sweet and easy-to-make vegan treats

prateek-sadhu:-satiate-your-sweet-tooth

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

LifestyleFoodHealth & Fitness
- Advertisement -

India — DIY vegan dessert

I’m trying to turn vegan but keep getting swayed by sweet treats. What’s the most delectable vegan dessert I can whip up at home?

-Sagar, Via Email

There are many options you can try at home. One of them is to take almond, coconut, cashew nut or any nut milk and soak flax or chia seeds in it. Since mangoes are in season now, add a generous helping of that, or any other fruit that you like. Add a layer of nuts or seeds like pumpkin seeds or magaj seeds. Mix it all together. Add a dash of honey or jaggery powder. Put it in a container and refrigerate it for an hour-hour and a half, and you are good to go!

- Advertisement -

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, April 25, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunchFor any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams LtdFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Celebrity

Flight attendant touched by Andy Lau’s devotion to his wife

Hong Kong -- It is no surprise Heavenly King Andy Lau is loved by many. He is attractive, humble and maintains a good image. Despite being so popular, Lau maintains his privacy and more so when it comes to his love...
View Post
COVID 19

Petition launched to ‘ban all travellers from India to safeguard Singapore’

Singapore — An online petition was launched on Wednesday (Apr 21) to "ban all travellers from India" to "safeguard" Singapore. The petition follows the emergence of a recent Covid-19 cluster formed by an Indian national who returned to Singapore, and a number...
View Post
Featured News

Merdeka Generation man asks why vaccines cost him more at a polyclinic than a private GP would have charged

Singapore — A man of the Merdeka Generation says he had to pay more for a flu shot and a pneumonia vaccine at a government polyclinic than he would have had to had he gone to a private general practitioner (GP). In...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent