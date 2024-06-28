SINGAPORE: A video of a nine-month pregnant woman dancing energetically at a Marina Square showcase has quickly gone viral on social media.

Shared by user stevenlong10 on Reddit on Wednesday (Jun 26), the woman, sporting a long purple dress and black sneakers, danced with contagious energy and showed no signs of being slowed down by her bump.

She grooved to the beat of “Lovefool” by The Cardigans, effortlessly expressing her emotions through every step and gesture.

At several points, the crowd even erupted with cheers and applause.

The video has since garnered 500 upvotes on Reddit alone, with numerous users expressing admiration for her talent and enthusiasm.

One netizen said, “Very impressive. Her moves were fluid and succinct. Definitely has some dancing background.”

Another netizen stated, “Despite misconceptions, pregnant bodies can do exercise like this harmlessly as long as the fetus and mother are healthy and there are no complications. She’s obviously very fit.”

A third playfully remarked, “Baby will be a dancer!!! Sexy mama! Madonna will be smiling at her all time unique poses- vogue vogue vogue.”

Still, there were some who criticized the woman for supposedly ‘endangering her child’ and ‘overestimating herself.’ A few even called her dance moves ‘cringe,’ and suspected that she might not even be pregnant.

However, others came to the woman’s defense, asserting that there is nothing inappropriate or cringeworthy about a heavily pregnant woman dancing.

They pointed out that she wasn’t engaging in high-impact movements or jumping around excessively. They also argued that dancing has likely helped her maintain good physical condition throughout her pregnancy.

