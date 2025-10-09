‘Post video without context?’—Woman on a train told another passenger to get out of the country, netizens ask what triggered the incident

SINGAPORE: A woman was caught in a row on a train where she kept telling another passenger to “get out of the country”. As the video was posted online with hardly any explanation about what really happened, netizens wondered what triggered the woman and whether the person who uploaded the video was in the wrong.

A passenger shared a video online of the incident that happened on the East-West Line on October 6, at around 2:40pm. The passenger expressed: “Initially, this auntie started talking very loudly to someone sitting next to her, telling them to put their bag away before sitting down.”

The passenger then shared that the woman stood up and came to her and her friend, and started telling them to shut up and go back to Malaysia because they sounded Malaysian.

“Literally, all of a sudden, she just came to us and asked us to shut up and get out of here… She kept asking us to go back to Malaysia,” the passenger remarked.

When the video was posted in @/singaporeincidents on Instagram, netizens asked what triggered the woman that caused her to make a scene. One netizen commented: “Again video with no context … what do you want people to believe?”

Another netizen said: “The contributor can share their side of story first and what happened before going to the conclusion. 🤔🤔🤔”

Another commenter declared that the person who posted the video must have provoked the woman, and stated that one should not post a one-sided story.

Commuter experience in Singapore

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the authorities will now increase their efforts to put a stop to disruptive behaviour on public transport. This is to make sure that commuters have a nice passenger experience and that people are more polite and respectful to others.

Moreover, the LTA, with the support and cooperation of public transport operators, has put up new signs on buses and trains, urging people to be considerate, sit properly and not make any noise. The LTA and transport operators have also increased patrols and enforcements to check on proper behavior on public transport.