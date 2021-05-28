Police investigate shocking poll on female Islamic teachers

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Police are investigating a shocking online poll where female Islamic religious teachers were ranked according to their sexual attractiveness.

President Halimah Yacob and other Muslim leaders condemned the poll and called for an investigation.

The poll was posted on MeWe on Wednesday (May 26) and a screengrab shows that 1,005 people had voted in it.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has requested MeWe to remove the post.

It said the poll has breached Singapore’s internet regulations, reported CNA.

IMDA also reached out to other social media platforms such as Facebook, Google and Twitter to ensure the post is not re-posted.

Instagram user Ustaz Muhammad Zahid Mohd Zin, offended by the poll, highlighted it on a personal Instagram post.

“I got a distress call from an ustazah and was shocked,” said Ustaz Zahid. “Whoever did this must be held accountable!”

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) filed a police report to launch investigations and “bring the perpetrators to justice”.

The council will offer support and counselling for victims of the post, reported The New Paper.

Muis said it will not tolerate any form of sexual harassment and such behaviour must be stopped.

“Our faith calls for mutual respect at all times and emphasises, with utmost importance, the need to safeguard the honour and modesty of all members of society,” Muis added.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said on Facebook: “The authorities are looking into the matter thoroughly and those found guilty will be brought to justice accordingly.”



Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, MP, (PAP, Chua Chu Kang GRC) said those who started the poll and who voted in it must be held accountable.

“This is totally unacceptable against women and our asatizah,” he said. Female Islamic religious teachers are called asatizah.

Other Malay/Muslim MPs, including Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Communications and Information Rahayu Mahzam and Ms Raeesah Khan (Workers’ Party, Sengkang GRC) also criticised the poll.

They called on the public to reject misconduct against women and teach people, especially the young, why it is wrong to degrade women and men.

Ms Raeesah said: “When over a thousand men could find it in themselves to dehumanise our asatizah in that way, surely we must conclude that this is but a symptom of a deeper wound in our society.”

