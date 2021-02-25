Police investigate brawl outside Chomp Chomp Food Centre

- Advertisement -

The police are investigating a fight that occurred at an open-air carpark outside Chomp Chomp Food Centre in Serangoon.

The Singapore Police Force reported that they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt on Sunday (21 Feb). The fight took place after midnight, around 12.56am, at the food centre along 56 Serangoon Garden Way.

A video circulating on social media shows a man shoving another man before they start hitting, shouting and spewing vulgarities at one another. A man can be heard repeatedly shouting for someone to call the police.

Published by the Singapore Incidents Facebook page, the video also shows more people joining the fight despite the man’s call. Some of them were not wearing masks.

Police investigations are ongoing. Watch the video here:

