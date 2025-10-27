Police: Errant foreign motorists may be denied entry into SG

SINGAPORE: After enforcement operations were carried out by the authorities on Oct 14 at Tuas Checkpoint, the Singapore Police Force issued a reminder to all motorists to comply with the city-state’s traffic laws and vehicle regulations.

Otherwise, they could face penalties, and foreign-registered vehicles may not be allowed to enter Singapore.

The Traffic Police conducted the enforcement action against errant motorcyclists together with the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The operation involved 300 motorcyclists who were stopped to be checked. Among them, 12 persons between the ages of 20 and 49 were arrested for riding without a valid driving licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

Moreover, 83 summonses were issued by the NEA for offences involving vehicular smoke emissions and excessive noise.

Additionally, 67 summonses were issued by the LTA for the offence of displaying improper licence plates.

“All motorists entering Singapore, including those driving and riding foreign-registered vehicles, must comply with Singapore’s traffic laws and vehicle regulations. Non-compliant motorists may face penalties and foreign-registered vehicles may be denied entry into Singapore,” the police said in a statement issued on Oct 24 (Friday).

The Traffic Police also issued a reminder to motorcycle drivers to abide by Singapore’s traffic laws as well as practise safe riding habits, since motorcyclists and pillion riders can be vulnerable on the roads.

“TP urges all road users to play their part by practising good RoadSense and looking out for one another,” the statement added.

Possible penalties

Under the Road Traffic Act, a person who drives without a valid driving licence could be fined as much as S$10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$20,000 and jailed for as long as six years. Furthermore, a repeat offender’s vehicle could also be forfeited.

Meanwhile, those who use a motor vehicle without insurance coverage could be fined up to S$1,000 and jailed for up to three months, or both.

For the offence of using a motor vehicle with smoke emissions or excessive noise, the penalty is up to a S$2,000 fine for the first conviction. For a second or subsequent conviction, this fine goes up to a maximum of S$5,000.

Individuals who display improper licence plates may be fined up to S$1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders are liable to a fine of up to S$2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both, the police statement says. /TISG

