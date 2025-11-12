Police smash international ‘love scam’ ring targeting Japanese nationals in Kajang

Malaysia: A sophisticated online “love scam” syndicate that preyed on Japanese nationals has been taken down following a police raid on a residential unit in Semenyih, Kajang, last week.

The group, made up of foreign nationals, had allegedly spent the past three months posing as influential figures and corporate executives on social media—crafting believable online personas designed to win hearts and empty bank accounts.

The swindlers created bogus profiles filled with professional-looking snapshots, exhaustive personal descriptions and histories, and regular social media posts to make their accounts appear genuine and convincing. Once they gained their victims’ trust, they would spin emotional stories or fake emergencies to convince them to send money.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the syndicate operated with precision and clear organisation.

“Each member had a specific role—some were responsible for building relationships with victims, while others handled the financial side, receiving and distributing the proceeds,” he explained during a press conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters on Tuesday.

To stay under the radar, the group also used multiple social media platforms for internal communication, making it harder for authorities to track their activities.

The raid—led by the Kajang District Police Headquarters’ Commercial Crime Investigation Division and supported by social media analysis experts from Klang Selatan—took place on Nov 5.

Thirteen suspects were arrested, including 11 men and two women, all foreign nationals. Police also seized 11 laptops and 11 mobile phones believed to have been used in the scam.

Datuk Shazeli urged people to “stay alert and be extremely cautious” when dealing with people they’ve just met online and when establishing relationships via the internet, as scammers always target those who appear lonely and are very trusting.

He also advised everyone to be wary of those who express vows of love and affection or who implore financial help from individuals they’ve only met online. /TISG