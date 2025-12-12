// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 12, 2025
2 min.Read

Police arrest American man who allegedly molested a six year-old girl at Changi Airport

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man from the United States who is said to have molested a little girl at the departure transit area of Changi Airport terminal three has been arrested by the police. The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday (Dec 9) around 4:55 p.m.

According to a statement from the Public Affairs department of the Singapore police force on Dec 10, the man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty.

The man allegedly molested the girl while she was sleeping on a bench beside her mother. When the girl’s mother woke up and noticed the man’s presence and actions, she immediately confronted him. The man, however, walked away from the scene. This prompted the girl’s mother to alert the police to the incident.

Using footage from CCTV cameras, officers from the Airport police division were able to determine the identity of the man. They subsequently arrested him within four hours of the girl’s mother reporting the incident.

See also  2 S'pore men spotted peeing under tree near Johor CIQ Complex, M'sia police looking for them

“The man will be charged in court on 11 December 2025 with the offence of using criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty under Section 354(2) of the Penal Code 1871. The offence carries a punishment of up to five years imprisonment, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.”

As far as TISG knows, this is the first incident of outrage of modesty that occurred at Changi Airport. Earlier this year, however, a 20-year-old Indian national who was studying in Australia was sentenced to three weeks of jail after he molested a flight attendant on a Singapore Airlines flight from Perth to Singapore.

The man, who goes by just one name, Rajat, pleaded guilty to one charge of using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty on May 14, 2025.

He had grabbed the flight attendant from behind and then forced her to go into a toilet with him on a flight on February 28.

See also  Jurong-Clementi Town Council asks resident to scale down elaborate Christmas decorations

Fortunately, another flight attendant had seen Rajat’s actions, and she immediately pulled the first woman out of the toilet. The woman who had been molested then spent the rest of the flight at the back of the plane so she could avoid Rajat.

As soon as the plane landed at Changi Airport, Rajat was arrested. The prosecutor asked for a three to six-week jail sentence due to the psychological harm that the flight attendant suffered. /TISG

Read also: Celebrity pastor accused of molesting and trafficking children in the name of God arrested in the Philippines

