Pokémon and nostalgia — Malaysians can’t resist collectibles

Micllavier Pangan

February 7, 2025

MALAYSIA: In recent years, Malaysia has witnessed a resurgence of interest in Pokémon collectibles, a phenomenon deeply rooted in nostalgia marketing strategies. This trend not only highlights the enduring appeal of the Pokémon franchise but also underscores the effectiveness of leveraging cherished memories to drive consumer engagement.

The allure of nostalgia in marketing

Nostalgia marketing taps into consumers’ sentimental longing for the past, creating emotional connections that significantly influence purchasing decisions. According to Neil Patel’s blog, nostalgia marketing taps into emotions by linking a product, service, or brand to memories from the past, creating an emotional bond between the consumer and the brand. This emotional connection makes consumers more likely to engage with brands that remind them of their childhood.

Pokémon: A study in nostalgia

The Pokémon franchise, which began in the 1990s, has successfully maintained its popularity across generations. According to SAYS, 7-Eleven Malaysia’s latest Pokémon-themed merchandise campaign featured exclusive bento bags and foldable bags with beloved characters such as Pikachu and Eevee. The promotion generated significant buzz, with fans eagerly collecting limited-edition items to relive their childhood memories.

Photo: 711

Expert insights on nostalgia’s impact

Marketing professionals emphasize the power of nostalgia in creating brand loyalty. According to Investopedia, nostalgia influences consumer behaviour by making individuals feel more connected to their past, which increases their willingness to pay for products associated with their childhood. Ms Krystine Batcho, a professor of psychology, further explains that nostalgia fosters a sense of comfort and security, making nostalgic products highly desirable among consumers.

The Malaysian market’s response

In Malaysia, the response to nostalgia-driven campaigns has been overwhelmingly positive. According to SAYS, Pokémon collectibles at 7-Eleven outlets saw high demand, with many stores experiencing rapid sell-outs. The emotional connection that consumers have with nostalgic brands continues to drive strong engagement and loyalty.

The success of Pokémon-themed collectibles in Malaysia exemplifies the potent effect of nostalgia marketing. By evoking fond memories, brands can foster deep emotional connections with consumers, increasing engagement and long-term loyalty.

