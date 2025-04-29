PM Wong: PAP won’t make sweet promises — just the truth, he says at lunchtime rally

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: At a recent rally covered by CNA, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivered an earnest message to voters, highlighting the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) pledge to trustworthiness, avoiding vague promises, particularly during these challenging times for Singapore and the world.

“It would be far easier to paint a rosy picture,” said PM Wong. “But that’s not the PAP way. We believe you deserve the truth—because the stakes are too high.”

PM Wong: Opposition wants seats, not responsibility

PM Wong criticised the opposition, condemning them for sidestepping thoughtful dialogue about the city-state’s challenges.

He contended that opposition leaders —whether established ones or the newcomers — focus more on acquiring parliamentary seats without presenting tangible answers and solutions or embracing actual accountability.

“Not a single opposition party has talked seriously about the global challenges we face,” he said. “They expect the PAP to govern, while they just want more seats, without more accountability.”

In a direct response to Workers’ Party (WP) leader Pritam Singh’s demand to compare opposition contenders to PAP backbenchers, PM Wong bluntly said:

“That’s not how elections work. If experienced ministers lose, Singaporeans lose. These are leaders who carry real responsibilities and are being groomed for the future.”

A strong mandate matters—at home and abroad

The Prime Minister also emphasised how election outcomes influence Singapore’s reputation on the global stage. In the current global situation, foreign countries pay close attention to election results as an indication of the political state.

According to the Prime Minister, if the PAP receives a weaker mandate, others will push Singapore around. It will be “tougher to advance Singapore’s interests,” he cautioned.

On the other hand, if PAP has strong voter support, Singapore can be assured and forceful, even amid global uncertainties, he added.

“So I say to all Singaporeans — this is not just about politics—it’s about your family, your future, and our Singapore.”

Sceptical voters’ questions and commentaries

Voters remain sceptical. One netizen in a Facebook post sarcastically commented, “Oh, thank you, esteemed PAP Ministers, for letting us ’empower’ you yet again! I’m sure once the election is over, you’ll resist the urge to raise GST and taxes beyond our wildest imagination. After all, you’ve always been so gentle with our wallets. No doubt, your batch of white termites will be laughing all the way to the bank, while we, the people, get to enjoy the privilege of footing the bill.

“It’s heartwarming to know you’re always thinking of us, especially when it comes to creative new ways to lighten our pockets. Please, don’t let our doubts stop you from your next ‘nation-building’ surprise. We simply can’t wait to see what’s in store!”

Another netizen posed a stream of questions, asking all Singaporeans: “Do you want to give PAP government another 50 years of power to change laws and policies without considering the social value of our country’s assets- NTUC Income, Raffles Hotel, etc.? Do you want a government that will take into account feedback from all Singaporeans sincerely and openly? Do you want to be given drips and drops off U-rebates, CDC vouchers, etc., while your costs of food, public transport, and healthcare increase every year? Do you want your kids and grandkids to pay almost over $800k to $1m for an HDB flat that does not belong to them and will be worth nothing in the end? Do you want a government and its Ministers, MPs paid millions every year and have absolute power to do anything? Do you want to be told by a government to lower your expectations for good housing, a car, and reasonable prices for public transport, food, and healthcare?”

These are serious questions that all Singaporeans must try to answer and for the PAP to address.