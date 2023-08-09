PM Lee’s National Day 2023 message: My Government is determined to keep our system free of corruption and wrongdoing

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the spate of scandals that have beset his government in the past few months in this year’s National Day message, acknowledging that such incidents occur from time to time.

“When they do, we deal with them properly and transparently. That is what we have always done, and that is what we have done this time too…

Let there be no doubt: my Government is determined to keep our system free of corruption and wrongdoing. We will maintain our high standards of honesty, integrity, and propriety. Singaporeans have come to expect this of us, and so have our international partners.”

He also underlined how necessary trust in government is, adding that it is trust that allows “political leaders to work closely with Singaporeans to deliver a better life for all.”

Aside from these issues, he also said that the Housing Development Board’s schemes of providing homes need to be adjusted, given that there are now fewer spaces to expand. Yet, housing must be kept accessible and affordable.

Importantly, he added that special efforts are being made to adapt HDB estates and flats to serve a rapidly ageing population.

“I have spoken about housing and ageing – two topics close to our hearts. They are among the issues that DPM Wong and the 4G team are working on,” he added.

The Prime Minister ended his speech by saying, “This National Day, as we look back on how far we have come, we can also look forward with hope. The best chapters of the Singapore story are yet to be written. Let us continue to dream boldly, work hard, and move Onward as One. Together, we can face the future with confidence.

Happy National Day!”

Watch or read the speech in full here. /TISG

