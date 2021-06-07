PM Lee on short break until June 11, looks forward to end of Phase 2

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be taking a short break from Monday (Jun 7) to Friday (Jun 11).

The Prime Minister’s Office announced Mr Lee’s local leave on Sunday (Jun 6), noting that no acting prime minister will be appointed as Mr Lee will remain contactable throughout his local leave.

Mr Lee also took to Facebook on Sunday to announce his short break.

He added that he would “mostly be staying home to catch up with reading, experiment with photo apps, and try home delivery meals.”

“Look forward to venturing out again when restrictions ease. Stay safe and healthy, everyone!” said Mr Lee.

He added a photo taken in 2020 of what appeared to be a monkey, partly hidden in Thomson Nature Park’s flora.

In response to his post, members of the online community supported Mr Lee’s decision to order home delivery or takeaway.

They also suggested food and beverage establishments to try, such as the Devil Curry from Quentin’s Singapore, recommended by jazz pianist Jeremy Monteiro./TISG

