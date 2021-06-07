Home News Featured News on until June 11, looks forward to end...

PM Lee on short break until June 11, looks forward to end of Phase 2

He will be staying home, reading, experimenting with photo apps and trying meals

Photo: Lee Hsien Loong FB

Hana O

Singapore – will be taking a from Monday (Jun 7) to Friday (Jun 11).

The Prime Minister’s Office announced Mr Lee’s on Sunday (Jun 6), noting that no acting prime minister will be appointed as Mr Lee will remain contactable throughout his .

Mr Lee also took to Facebook on Sunday to announce his short break.

He added that he would “mostly be staying home to catch up with reading, experiment with photo apps, and try meals.”

“Look forward to venturing out again when restrictions ease. Stay safe and healthy, everyone!” said Mr Lee.

He added a photo taken in 2020 of what appeared to be a monkey, partly hidden in Thomson Nature Park’s flora.

Photo: FB screengrab/Lee Hsien Loong

In response to his post, members of the online community supported Mr Lee’s decision to order home delivery or takeaway.

They also suggested food and beverage establishments to try, such as the Devil Curry from Quentin’s Singapore, recommended by jazz pianist Jeremy Monteiro./TISG

