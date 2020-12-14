COVID-19 PM Lee announces Phase 3 on Dec 28, vaccines coming

PM Lee announces Phase 3 on Dec 28, vaccines coming

The PM said that he does not know how long Singapore will remain under Phase 3, stating that it could last for a year or longer, depending on the availability of vaccines

Facebook screengrab: PM Lee

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

COVID-19Covid-19 vaccineHome NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore—Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gave the country an update regarding the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday afternoon (Dev 14) with important and welcome news for Singapore’s reopening as well as the impending availability of vaccines.

“We’ll end the year with some good news,” he said, announcing that Singapore will enter Phase 3 of reopening in two weeks, starting from Dec 28.

He acknowledged that 2020 has been a year of uncertainty, as the pandemic has caused people anxiety and trepidation. But much has changed from when the country suffered the worst of the pandemic, in March and April when infections were as high as 1,000 a day. PM Lee noted that in contrast, today, there are days with zero local infections.

The Prime Minister credited the resilience of Singaporeans in taking restrictive measures in stride, and added that while the economy has taken a big hit, “it did not crash.”

And today, the country’s capacity to fight the pandemic has greatly improved, with better testing facilities and contact tracing methods.

- Advertisement -

As for Phase 3, PM Lee said that the multi-ministry task force assigned to tackle the issues stemming from the pandemic would make an announcement concerning the details of this phase of the reopening after the end of his broadcast.

He added, however, that more people would be allowed to meet together, as people will be allowed to gather in groups of eight, in time for family gatherings during this festive season.

However, he warned that the battle is not yet over and that the pandemic is still raging in other parts of the globe, with some countries seeing their second, or even third waves of infection surges.

PM Lee also said that he does not know how long Singapore will remain under Phase 3, which could last for a year or longer, depending on the availability of vaccines.

First vaccines available in Singapore by month’s end

The Prime Minister then delivered the second good news of his announcement, that the Health Sciences Authority has approved the Pfizer vaccine for pandemic use and that the first shipment of vaccines will be available by the end of the month.

He said that the Government prioritised studying the different vaccine candidates early, and even made downpayments to ensure Singapore would have choices from a “diversified portfolio” of vaccine options, and not be “the last in the queue.”

PM Lee added that Singapore will have enough vaccines for everyone by the third quarter of 2021.

The Government has also accepted the recommendations for a vaccine strategy, starting with frontliners and vulnerable segments of society, including elders. PM Lee added that he, along with the members of the cabinet who are seniors, would get vaccinated early as an example for others.

The vaccines, he added, will be free for Singaporeans and long-term residents, but will not be mandatory.

However, he encouraged everyone to get vaccinated. —/TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Lim Tean: Residents should be able to speak with MP without having to pay fee

Singapore -- Opposition Peoples Voice (PV) leader Lim Tean has said that residents have  the right to speak to their Member of Parliament (MP) without having to pay a fee. On Sunday (Dec 13), Mr Lim uploaded a Facebook post touching on...
View Post
Featured News

Doctored flyer confuses netizens about S$1 charge for “chit-chat session” with Gan Kim Yong

Singapore -- Netizens who saw a flyer mention a S$1 charge for a “chit-chat session” with  Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong were confused further when a doctored version made its way around social media. The flyer was circulated before the session...
View Post
Sense And Nonsense

Cathay-Golden Village merger: Covid-19 forces bottomline move but will not kill romance of the cinema

News of a proposed Cathay-Golden Harvest merger reminds me starkly that to some people, the cinema industry may have become just another bottomline business. The fact – that it is simply business - was clearly illustrated by the fact the first...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet