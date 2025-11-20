PM Anwar defends use of government assets, stresses integrity in Sabah visit

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim responded to recent disapprovals over his usage of government automobiles and security staff members during an official visit to Sabah, underscoring that these assets are normal safety procedures, not political instruments.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Question Time, Anwar explained that, as the nation’s leader, he is required by protocol to travel with an official security team and use government vehicles, no matter the nature of the event.

“If so, what vehicle should I use? Government vehicles are allowed. A prime minister must use the official security team and official vehicles for any programme because of security considerations,” he said.

He was keen to emphasise that none of his Sabah activities were government-organised. In fact, he has long maintained a strict rule against using official platforms for partisan purposes. He cited a recent “Temu Anwar” session with university students as an example, explaining that he moved the event off-campus to avoid any impression of government involvement.

“I cancelled it and moved it because I did not want the university officially involved in organising a programme linked to me,” Anwar said.

Turning to the controversial Sabah corruption video that has circulated widely, Anwar confirmed he had personally reviewed the footage and agreed it required investigation. At the same time, he stressed that decisions to prosecute rest solely with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“So far, three individuals have been charged. They were prosecuted because MACC determined there was compelling evidence against them. The other cases are still under investigation,” he said, dismissing claims that enforcement has been selective.

“Two of those charged are from parties within the Unity government, so it is not true that we are shielding anyone,” he added, cautioning against rushing to conclusions based solely on video evidence.

Anwar also addressed concerns over a support letter issued by his political secretary for a hospital project listing six contractors. He confirmed that he had given the secretary a firm reprimand, reiterating that such letters are not permitted under government protocol.

“When letters are addressed to the prime minister, the appropriate response is to request a review. No support letter can be issued. I agree with Pasir Mas on that,” he said.

Throughout his remarks, Anwar emphasised his administration’s commitment to transparency, due process, and the careful separation of government responsibilities from partisan politics—a message aimed at reassuring both lawmakers and the public.