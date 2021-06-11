Home News Featured News “Please f***ing clean up your mess: Netizen who found food remains on...

“Please f***ing clean up your mess: Netizen who found food remains on void deck

Litterbugs are making do additional work, without extra pay

Twitter screengrab: @asonofapeach

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore—There is no excuse to be unhygienic and leave the rest of one’s food all over the place, said one netizen in a “3AM RANT” over social media.

“DO F***ING BETTER LAH SINGAPOREANS,” said the netizen, who goes by @asonofapeach on TikTok and Twitter.

His recent rant has since gone viral, viewed and shared numerous times.

@asonofapeach

3AM RANT. DO FUCKING BETTER LAH SINGAPOREANS. #tiktoksingapore #tiktoksg #fyp #foryou #foryourpage

♬ original sound – asonofapeach – asonofapeach

The netizen acknowledged that because eateries are closed while the country is under Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), people have resorted to eating on the tables at .

- Advertisement -

On June 7 he tweeted “But after you eat, f***ing clean up and throw your remnants away leh you f***ing pigs. You all really don’t deserve s**t.

He added, “I just walked past a table with three opened packets of unfinished rice, half eaten prata and the gravy packet opened…curry trickling at the edge of the table. Musibat sial perangai satu-satu. Eeee aku tak boleh sia orang pengotor.”

@asonofapeach  went on to appeal on behalf of the , who are already short-staffed in some areas. People who refuse to clean up after themselves end up making cleaners do additional work, with no additional pay.

- Advertisement -

“When you don’t clean up your s**t guess who has to do it for you? The f***ing cleaners. And some town councils are already working on a minimum headcount because of Covid, now you make them work more than they should, with the same pay. Eh sial, mak bapak kau tak ajar ke bodoh?”

He then posted a photo of the food remains that he saw. He did throw away the rice packets that had been there, but had no tissue paper to clear away the other food.

“You all scoff at Mainlanders from China for being uncouth and disgusting and dirty but you all also the same. Dua kali lima, lima kali babi.

- Advertisement -

“Kesian sia the cleaners. Semua tak ada kepala otak.”

Many netizens agreed with him

/TISG

 

Read also: Lim Tean: If petrol duties could be imposed overnight, why do cleaners have to wait till July 2023 for higher pay?

Lim Tean: If petrol duties could be imposed overnight, why do cleaners have to wait till July 2023 for higher pay?

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Opposition leaders band together against racism in ‘Call It Out, SG’ movement

Singapore — Following a slew of racist incidents in Singapore -- including the case of Beow Tan, the man who allegedly kicked a 55-year-old woman in her chest and shouted a racial slur at her for not wearing her mask while...
View Post
Featured News

PSP’s Kumaran Pillai calls out 4G leaders for opening borders too quickly without focusing on vaccinations for all

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Kumaran Pillai called out the 4G leaders for their haste in opening up Singapore’s borders. In a Facebook post on Monday (Jun 7), PSP’s media spokesperson and Central Executive Committee (CEC) member Mr Pillai shared...
View Post
Featured News

Foreigner shocked at landlord’s ‘rental rules’ including double charges if SG goes into lockdown

Singapore—A foreign renter posted about the unusual additional charges his landlord imposed during lockdowns or when he goes on medical leave, asking whether other homeowners do the same. On the Singapore Renting a House~Malaysian@ iLiveSG.com Room For Rent Singapore SG Facebook page...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent