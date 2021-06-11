“Please f***ing clean up your mess: Netizen who found food remains on void deck

- Advertisement -

Singapore—There is no excuse to be unhygienic and leave the rest of one’s food all over the place, said one netizen in a “3AM RANT” over social media.

“DO F***ING BETTER LAH SINGAPOREANS,” said the netizen, who goes by @asonofapeach on TikTok and Twitter.

His recent rant has since gone viral, viewed and shared numerous times.

The netizen acknowledged that because eateries are closed while the country is under Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), people have resorted to eating on the tables at void decks.

On June 7 he tweeted “But after you eat, f***ing clean up and throw your remnants away leh you f***ing pigs. You all really don’t deserve s**t.

He added, “I just walked past a table with three opened packets of unfinished rice, half eaten prata and the gravy packet opened…curry trickling at the edge of the table. Musibat sial perangai satu-satu. Eeee aku tak boleh sia orang pengotor.”

I just walked past a table with three opened packets of unfinished rice, half eaten prata and the gravy packet opened…curry trickling at the edge of the table. Musibat sial perangai satu-satu. Eeee aku tak boleh sia orang pengotor. — Mr. H 🇵🇸 (@asonofapeach) June 7, 2021

@asonofapeach went on to appeal on behalf of the cleaners, who are already short-staffed in some areas. People who refuse to clean up after themselves end up making cleaners do additional work, with no additional pay.

“When you don’t clean up your s**t guess who has to do it for you? The f***ing cleaners. And some town councils are already working on a minimum headcount because of Covid, now you make them work more than they should, with the same pay. Eh sial, mak bapak kau tak ajar ke bodoh?”

You imagine waking up in the morning and you see this. You really can walk away from this ah? Cibai sia. (I threw away the packets of rice, but I don’t have tissues with me to clean this up.) pic.twitter.com/V7WWhWatdi — Mr. H 🇵🇸 (@asonofapeach) June 7, 2021

He then posted a photo of the food remains that he saw. He did throw away the rice packets that had been there, but had no tissue paper to clear away the other food.

“You all scoff at Mainlanders from China for being uncouth and disgusting and dirty but you all also the same. Dua kali lima, lima kali babi.

“Kesian sia the cleaners. Semua tak ada kepala otak.”

Many netizens agreed with him

This is one disgusting trait of Singapore. In school we were taught to clean up, return trays but why when we become adults we forget? It’s just simple MANNERS!!!! — Ling (@Ling48256540) June 8, 2021

/TISG

