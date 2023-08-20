‘Please bring your common sense and manners’ — Woman vents about people who collect parcels at Shopee Collection Points

SINGAPORE: People who make use of Shopee Collection Points located in people’s houses should use their common sense and manners when collecting their orders, one woman wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page.

Ms W Jia Man urged on Friday (Aug 18) people to use their common sense and “KNOCK AND WAIT” especially since these collection points are also people’s homes.

“A collection point, doesn’t mean the person cannot use the bathroom but stand by the door the whole time. Non-stop knocking on the door, where is your manner as a human being, how would you feel if someone knock on your door like this or is this you knock on your boss/teacher door like this?”

Some even start turning the door knob when they feel like they’re not answered right away. Calling this illegal, the netizen wrote, “So if I happen to forget to lock the door you are going to help yourself into my house???”

She also reminded Shopee patrons to prepare the pin code for their parcels before they knock, to avoid a long wait as customers look for their apps and pins.

The netizen added an appeal to be mindful of the hours given by Shopee for the collection of parcels, since some come knocking even as late as 11 o’clock at night, claiming they don’t know the collection point’s opening hours.

“What do you think, we don’t sleep standby 24/7? There is a big CLOSED on the door, (you are) just trying (your) luck, hope someone is home. Operating hour says weekday means all weekdays, regardless if it’s a public holiday (or) not.”

She added that A COLLECTION POINT is not a customer service centre.

“1 Pin – 1 Parcel, if you have more then 1 parcel, 1 Pin can trace everything I have on hand. So don’t ask ‘why only 1 parcel I should have 2.’

‘I should have 2 parcel, is it both packed in same bag.” How would I know what is inside when I am not the seller and also not the one pack it?”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms W Jia Man for further comment. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts