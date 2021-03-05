- Advertisement -

London — Kate Middleton’s mother Carole Middleton has confirmed reports that her youngest daughter, Pippa Middleton, is pregnant with her second child. The Party Pieces founder said this in a cover interview for the April issue of Good Housekeeping.

Asked about her hopes for this year, Carole said: “I hope we see Covid-19 coming under control so all of us can have a more normal life. Hopefully this year, more people will get to celebrate their special occasions with friends and family.

“I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.

“And at some point I’d like to have a big party. Despite founding Party Pieces, I’ve never actually had my own big party – and I’d love one!”

As reported by Hello Magazine, Carole, 66, and her husband Michael are grandparents to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, as well as Pippa and husband James Matthews’ first child, Arthur, also two. In December last year, Page Six broke the news of Pippa’s pregnancy, citing a source close to the family.

In 2017, Pippa, 37, and James, 45, got married and on Oct 15, 2018, they welcomed their son in the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London. Pippa was pictured enjoying a walk around the capital over the weekend with Arthur and she wrapped up her baby bump in a stylish grey overcoat together with some biker boots and chic sunglasses.

Carole also talked about precious family time in the interview with Good Housekeeping.

Describing herself as “hands-on” grandmother, the businesswoman shared: “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

Born on Jan 9, 1982, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton is a member of the British royal family. Her husband, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is the second in the line of succession to the British throne, making Catherine a likely future queen consort. /TISG

