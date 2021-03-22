Home News In the Hood Pickup driver blocks Whampoa Market parking slot from car that arrived first

Pickup driver blocks Whampoa Market parking slot from car that arrived first

He 'choped' the parking slot for his own pickup

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A pickup driver was caught on dashboard camera preventing a vehicle from taking a parking slot at Whampoa Market area even though he was not first in line.

On Sunday (Mar 21), community page Complaint Singapore uploaded footage of an incident at a parking lot at Whampoa Market on Mar 20 at about 2 pm.

At the beginning of the video, a Black Hyundai Elantra could be seen taking an available spot while the in-camera car waited.

Photo: YT screengrab/Complaint Singapore

- Advertisement -

From the rear camera, a black Nissan Navara was spotted entering the area and double parking a few vehicles away from the vehicle recording the scene. A man could also be seen exiting the pickup.

Photo: YT screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Photo: YT screengrab/Complaint Singapore

A few seconds later, the Elantra left the parking area, thus opening a slot for the in-camera car to park.

Photo: YT screengrab/Complaint Singapore

However, as the vehicle reversed into the parking slot, the rear camera captured the pickup driver blocking the way. He was waving his hand, indicating that the in-camera car could not take the space. He also pointed to himself and his pickup to indicate that he was going to park there.

Photo: YT screengrab/Complaint Singapore

As the vehicle inched closer to park, the man opened his arms to block the way. It got to the point that the man had his forearm on the rear windshield, preventing the driver from parking, all the while gesturing for him to find another slot.

Photo: YT screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Photo: YT screengrab/Complaint Singapore

People blocking parking slots as a way to reserve them for themselves is not an unusual occurrence.

On Jan 26, two women were seen using themselves as human barricades to “chope” a parking lot in Changi Village. A similar case happened on Jan 8 when a man prevented a vehicle from parking along Liang Seah Street by standing in the way./TISG

Read related: Two women “chope” parking lot, block motorists in Changi Village

Two women “chope” parking lot, block motorists in Changi Village

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Reckless driver almost hits cyclist crossing on green light at Upper Boon Keng Rd

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to warn others about crossing a pedestrian lane after almost getting hit by a vehicle even though the person had the right of way. “Always be careful when crossing at the...
View Post
Entertainment

A rundown of Bling Empire’s stars from richest to poorest

Singapore—When Netflix reality series Bling Empire debuted in January this year, it seemed that people could not get enough of real-life Crazy Rich Asians. Its stars, most notably Christine Chiu, Kelly Mi Li, Kevin Kreider, and Singapore’s own Kane Lim, have become...
View Post
Featured News

Woman asks netizens: ‘How to get along with an extremely nasty, extremely sly and passive-aggressive mother in-law?’

Singapore -- A woman who was fed up with her mother-in-law wrote to netizens asking them for advice on her situation. In a social media post on Monday (Mar 15), one Ms P wrote about how her mother-in-law is often the one...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent