Pickup driver blocks Whampoa Market parking slot from car that arrived first

Singapore – A pickup driver was caught on dashboard camera preventing a vehicle from taking a parking slot at Whampoa Market area even though he was not first in line.

On Sunday (Mar 21), community page Complaint Singapore uploaded footage of an incident at a parking lot at Whampoa Market on Mar 20 at about 2 pm.

At the beginning of the video, a Black Hyundai Elantra could be seen taking an available spot while the in-camera car waited.

From the rear camera, a black Nissan Navara was spotted entering the area and double parking a few vehicles away from the vehicle recording the scene. A man could also be seen exiting the pickup.

A few seconds later, the Elantra left the parking area, thus opening a slot for the in-camera car to park.

However, as the vehicle reversed into the parking slot, the rear camera captured the pickup driver blocking the way. He was waving his hand, indicating that the in-camera car could not take the space. He also pointed to himself and his pickup to indicate that he was going to park there.

As the vehicle inched closer to park, the man opened his arms to block the way. It got to the point that the man had his forearm on the rear windshield, preventing the driver from parking, all the while gesturing for him to find another slot.

People blocking parking slots as a way to reserve them for themselves is not an unusual occurrence.

On Jan 26, two women were seen using themselves as human barricades to “chope” a parking lot in Changi Village. A similar case happened on Jan 8 when a man prevented a vehicle from parking along Liang Seah Street by standing in the way./TISG

