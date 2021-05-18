Photo of cabby eating out of boot goes viral; rest areas now provided

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A photo of a taxi driver eating his meal sitting in the boot of his car because people are no longer allowed to eat at restaurants and hawker centres has gone viral online.

“Please spare a thought for the hardworking drivers who provide us transport,” pleaded the Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Monday (May 17). “They will be affected again because of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).”

Attached to the post was the photo of the taxi driver.

With over 2,400 shares and 525 comments to date, members of the online community expressed concern over the situation faced by frontline workers.

Dining at food and beverage establishments and hawker centres has been prohibited since May 16 under new measures to curb Covid-19. The multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 tightened restrictions following a rise in community cases.

Work from home has become the default option for workers in Singapore. However, not all have access to a home office or have desk-bound jobs.

Netizens wondered if certain exceptions could be made, such as allowing one person to dine per table as long as they are transport drivers or delivery service riders.

“I think the government should still allow single person dine-in (but only if they are delivery riders, taxi or PHV drivers). They do not have the luxury of an office workstation or pantry to dine in,” said one Royston Soon.

“I’ve seen an uncle holding a packet of food standing and facing a wall, eating…So sad,” shared Facebook user Cheryl Howe.

Another netizen attached a photo of a motorcyclist having a meal on top of his bike.

Ms Yeo Wan Ling, People’s Action Party Member of Parliament representing the Punggol Shore division of the Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation Constituency, also took to Facebook on Monday to highlight support measures for transport drivers and delivery riders during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).

“My taxi and private hire P2P driving brothers and sisters have been a pillar of strength for our community through this long Covid-19 fight,” wrote Ms Yeo.

She noted that the National Taxi Association and National Private Hire Vehicles Association have been in “deep talks” with the Ministry of Transport and Land Transport Authority (LTA) on supporting Singapore’s drivers during this period.

“We appreciate the strong support LTA has provided to support our drivers through this period, which includes the introduction of the Special Relief Fund and Covid-19 Driver Relief Funds.”

“We also brought up the possibilities of extending grace parking periods in HDB carparks, and ERP charges remaining at $0 on arterial roads, including those within the CDB. These measures will go a long way in supporting our P2P driving community,” said Ms Yeo.

Furthermore, a network of safe and comfortable locations for P2P drivers and food delivery riders is being set up for their meal breaks and toilet stops.

There are currently rest areas in the following locations, according to Sure Boh Singapore:

1. The Frontier CC, Pioneer

2. Jurong Point Foodcourt

3. AMK Hub Foodcourt

4. Sheltered MPH next to Radin Mas CC

5. Braddell Heights CC MPH

6. Kaki Bukit Community Centre

“Our brothers and sisters put in long hours on the road, and adequate rest, meal breaks and toilet stops are important to their physical and mental well-being,” said Ms Yeo./TISG

