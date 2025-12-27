// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, December 27, 2025
27.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: South China Sea / Wi\kipedia
International
1 min.Read

Philippines warns Europe that China’s South China Sea moves threaten global trade

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

PHILIPPINES: The Philippines carried a distant maritime dispute into a very human conversation in Central Europe this week, telling a Prague audience that what happens in the South China Sea can ultimately affect everyday life in the Czech Republic — from factory floors to supermarket shelves.

At a forum called “Security in the Indo-Pacific,” hosted by the Philippine Embassy in Prague, diplomats, scholars, students, and security experts gathered to unpack why rising tensions thousands of miles away matter much closer to home.

Philippine Ambassador Eduardo Martin Meñez reminded participants that the dispute is grounded in law, not power. He pointed to the Philippines’ 2016 legal victory, when an international tribunal under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea ruled that China’s sweeping “nine-dash line” claim had no legal basis. The decision confirmed that fishing grounds and reefs such as Recto Bank, Ayungin Shoal, and Panganiban Reef lie well within Philippine waters.

But Meñez also spoke candidly about the strain on that ruling. He defined how pressures are no longer intangible legal opinions but actual encounters at sea, where fishermen and mariners face terrorization. He mentioned a current episode in which a Chinese Coast Guard water cannon incapacitated Filipino fisherfolk — a cue that everyday persons are the first to bear the cost of geopolitical enmity.

See also  Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wins against alleged govt censorship

Each year, he noted, trillions of dollars’ worth of goods pass through the South China Sea. If those sea lanes are disrupted, factories in Europe could slow, supply chains could snap, and industries — including the Czech Republic’s carmakers that rely on imported semiconductors — could feel the impact.

That argument struck a chord with European analysts. David Gardas of Prague-based think tank Project Sinopsis explained that China’s tactics in the region — often subtle, incremental, and below the threshold of open conflict — pose long-term challenges to global stability. What happens in the South China Sea, he said, will help shape the future security environment not just in Asia, but for Europe as well.

Gardas emphasised that the sea is a lifeline for European trade, urging European countries to see the defence of international law as both a moral stance and a practical necessity.

The core message was simple — stability at sea is not an intangible ideal. It is something that quietly supports jobs, trade, and daily life — and when it is threatened anywhere, the effects can be felt everywhere.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

International

Thailand exposes the West’s waning influence in Southeast Asia

THAILAND: Great power rivalry doesn’t always arrive with tanks...
Singapore News

Taiwan’s constitutional stress test: A system under strain

TAIWAN: Taiwan’s Constitution is being pushed to its limits—and...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Taiwan’s constitutional stress test: A system under strain

TAIWAN: Taiwan’s Constitution is being pushed to its limits—and...

Singapore man reveals parents cancelled Christmas gatherings because they were embarrassed by his ‘lack of achievements’

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man from Singapore recently shared on...

‘Feels like a slap in the face’: SG employee upset after performance grade drops post-promotion

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee has expressed his frustration online...

‘Are Singaporeans low-key rich?’: Malaysian tourist stunned by locals flaunting designer items

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian tourist has set social media abuzz...

Business

Singapore job market: Robust stats mask harsh realities

Singapore closes out 2025 with an employment paradox. While...

‘Feels like a slap in the face’: SG employee upset after performance grade drops post-promotion

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee has expressed his frustration online...

‘Workplace bullying is now a crime and outlawed in Msia’ — S’porean says, ‘SG should do this too… can’t wait to see those lowlifes...

SINGAPORE: Workplace bullying in Malaysia is no longer something...

Nvidia aims to ship first H200 chips to China before Chinese New Year after Trump’s approval

Nvidia plans to start shipping its H200 artificial intelligence...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //