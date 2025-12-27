Philippines warns Europe that China’s South China Sea moves threaten global trade

PHILIPPINES: The Philippines carried a distant maritime dispute into a very human conversation in Central Europe this week, telling a Prague audience that what happens in the South China Sea can ultimately affect everyday life in the Czech Republic — from factory floors to supermarket shelves.

At a forum called “Security in the Indo-Pacific,” hosted by the Philippine Embassy in Prague, diplomats, scholars, students, and security experts gathered to unpack why rising tensions thousands of miles away matter much closer to home.

Philippine Ambassador Eduardo Martin Meñez reminded participants that the dispute is grounded in law, not power. He pointed to the Philippines’ 2016 legal victory, when an international tribunal under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea ruled that China’s sweeping “nine-dash line” claim had no legal basis. The decision confirmed that fishing grounds and reefs such as Recto Bank, Ayungin Shoal, and Panganiban Reef lie well within Philippine waters.

But Meñez also spoke candidly about the strain on that ruling. He defined how pressures are no longer intangible legal opinions but actual encounters at sea, where fishermen and mariners face terrorization. He mentioned a current episode in which a Chinese Coast Guard water cannon incapacitated Filipino fisherfolk — a cue that everyday persons are the first to bear the cost of geopolitical enmity.

Each year, he noted, trillions of dollars’ worth of goods pass through the South China Sea. If those sea lanes are disrupted, factories in Europe could slow, supply chains could snap, and industries — including the Czech Republic’s carmakers that rely on imported semiconductors — could feel the impact.

That argument struck a chord with European analysts. David Gardas of Prague-based think tank Project Sinopsis explained that China’s tactics in the region — often subtle, incremental, and below the threshold of open conflict — pose long-term challenges to global stability. What happens in the South China Sea, he said, will help shape the future security environment not just in Asia, but for Europe as well.

Gardas emphasised that the sea is a lifeline for European trade, urging European countries to see the defence of international law as both a moral stance and a practical necessity.

The core message was simple — stability at sea is not an intangible ideal. It is something that quietly supports jobs, trade, and daily life — and when it is threatened anywhere, the effects can be felt everywhere.