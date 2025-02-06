MANILA, PHILIPPINES: Sara Duterte became the first Philippine Vice President to be impeached by the House of Representatives on Feb 5. This unprecedented move follows escalating political tensions between Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after her public break with the administration. The impeachment, which sets the stage for a Senate trial, is based on serious constitutional violations and misconduct and could pave the way for her removal from office.

Duterte became the second most senior elected official in the Philippines to be impeached after former President Joseph Estrada in 2000, reports Reuters. Estrada was ousted from office and succeeded by Vice President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in January 2001.

Impeachment complaint garnered overwhelming support

According to the latest report from the Inquirer, the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte gained overwhelming support from 215 members of the House, crossing party lines. This is more than the 102 votes required to approve the articles of impeachment in the 306-member chamber. The decision was announced on the final day of the Congress’ session before it adjourned for midterm elections. The complaint was signed by key figures, including Ilocos Norte Representative Sandro Marcos, the President’s son, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Majority Leader Manuel Dalipe took the floor mid-afternoon to announce that Duterte had been impeached, revealing that the lawmakers themselves were the complainants.

Accusations — bribery, corruption, and betrayal of public trust

The impeachment complaint levelled against Duterte includes multiple serious allegations, such as culpable violation of the Constitution, bribery, graft, and corruption. Notably, she is accused of misusing up to P612.5 million in confidential funds for her office and the Department of Education (DepEd) between 2022 and 2023. The complaint claims her actions display “gross faithlessness against public trust” and a “tyrannical abuse of power,” emphasizing that these alleged actions make her unfit to hold public office. These allegations were also cited in earlier impeachment complaints, which were archived, with this fourth complaint now serving as the main one.

Alleged efforts to destabilize the Marcos administration

What makes this impeachment complaint particularly significant is the accusation that Duterte actively sought to destabilize the Marcos administration. The complaint lists a series of controversial acts, including her boycott of the 2024 State of the Nation Address, self-declaring as “designated survivor,” leading rallies calling for President Marcos’s resignation, and publicly defending fugitive pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Furthermore, Duterte is accused of obstructing congressional investigations and making alarming claims about arranging an assassination plot against high-ranking officials, including President Marcos and his family.

These allegations are presented as evidence of her betrayal of public trust and her incitement of disorder and violence, undermining her ability to continue in office.

Political backlash and potential consequences

The impeachment has sparked strong reactions, with Duterte’s brother, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, condemning the impeachment as politically motivated and a clear act of “political persecution.” He warned that the administration was “treading on dangerous ground” and undermining democracy. Duterte’s supporters argue that the impeachment is an attempt to silence political opposition.

If found guilty in the Senate trial, Duterte would be permanently barred from public office and not allowed to run for president in 2028. Speaker Romualdez lauded the House’s action, emphasizing that no one is immune from accountability, no matter their political power. As the impeachment moves to the Senate for trial, the nation watches closely to see the outcome of this unprecedented political drama.