MANILA: The Philippine Senate announced on Monday, March 17, that it will conduct a formal investigation into the arrest and swift transfer of former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Duterte, who is facing charges of crimes against humanity for his controversial anti-drug campaign, was arrested on March 11 at Manila Airport after a brief trip to Hong Kong. The 79-year-old former leader was quickly flown to the Netherlands, where he was handed over to the ICC. This marks a significant step in the court’s ongoing case against Duterte, who stands accused of overseeing extrajudicial killings of drug dealers and users during his administration.

According to the latest Channel News Asia report, the investigation was prompted by Senator Imee Marcos, the sister of current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and a close ally of Duterte’s daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte. Despite their longstanding political alliances, the Marcos and Duterte families have experienced a dramatic rift, especially after the 2022 elections, which saw the two families team up for a landslide victory. Since then, relations have soured, with Senator Marcos distancing herself from her brother’s administration and calling out the handling of Duterte’s legal situation.

A call for accountability and sovereignty

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Senator Marcos emphasised the need to ensure due process was followed in Duterte’s arrest. “It is imperative to establish whether due process was followed and to ensure that his legal rights were upheld,” she stated in a press release. She further stressed that the nation’s sovereignty and legal processes must remain a priority, asserting that the public deserves transparency regarding the circumstances surrounding the former president’s handover to the ICC.

Imee Marcos, who is also running for re-election in the upcoming May 2025 midterm elections, has expressed concerns that Duterte’s arrest could provoke political and social unrest. “This can only lead to trouble,” she warned shortly after the arrest. Marcos’s strong stance against the manner of Duterte’s transfer has sparked a heated debate, underscoring the political divide within the country regarding the former president’s controversial legacy and the ICC’s involvement. The Senate has scheduled a public hearing for Thursday, inviting key officials from the police and other government agencies to provide testimony.

The investigation into Duterte’s arrest reflects the complex intersection of law, politics, and sovereignty that continues to shape Philippine public discourse.