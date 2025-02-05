After a 15-month maternity break, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is preparing to return to the court this month. The Czech player will kick off her comeback by competing in three tournaments in the United States.

“Hi everyone. I hope you all had a great start to 2025 so far. I’m here to tell you some exciting news… After 15 months of being away from tennis and having my baby boy Petr, I’m coming back to tennis circuit,” the athlete said in a social media video

“I really miss tennis and miss competing, so I’m really looking forward to being back… I can’t wait to see my fans all around the world. Thank you very much for supporting me. It will be a nice journey, and I can’t wait,” she added.

The 34-year-old athlete announced in January last year that she was expecting her first child with her husband and coach, Jiri Vanek. She gave birth to their son, Petr, in July, right in the middle of the Wimbledon

Kvitova won the England Club title in 2011 and 2014. The former world No. 2 last competed in October 2023 and had a successful season, winning titles in Miami and Berlin.