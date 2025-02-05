Sports

Petra Kvitova to make tennis comeback after 15-month maternity break

ByAiah Bathan

February 5, 2025

After a 15-month maternity break, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is preparing to return to the court this month. The Czech player will kick off her comeback by competing in three tournaments in the United States. 

“Hi everyone. I hope you all had a great start to 2025 so far. I’m here to tell you some exciting news… After 15 months of being away from tennis and having my baby boy Petr, I’m coming back to tennis circuit,” the athlete said in a social media video

“I really miss tennis and miss competing, so I’m really looking forward to being back… I can’t wait to see my fans all around the world. Thank you very much for supporting me. It will be a nice journey, and I can’t wait,”  she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Petra Kvitova (@petra.kvitova)


The 34-year-old athlete announced in January last year that she was expecting her first child with her husband and coach, Jiri Vanek. She gave birth to their son, Petr, in July, right in the middle of the Wimbledon 

See also  Novak Djokovic pulls out of Serbia's team for the Davis Cup qualifiers

Kvitova won the England Club title in 2011 and 2014. The former world No. 2 last competed in October 2023 and had a successful season, winning titles in Miami and Berlin. 

ByAiah Bathan

Related Post

Sports

Emma Raducanu suffers first-round loss at the Abu Dhabi Open

February 5, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Top Indian players who skip the Davis Cup should face repercussions, says captain Anand Amritraj

February 5, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam praises Jason Teh’s “superb win” at Thailand Masters

February 4, 2025 Khalis Rifhan

You missed

Sports

Emma Raducanu suffers first-round loss at the Abu Dhabi Open

February 5, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Top Indian players who skip the Davis Cup should face repercussions, says captain Anand Amritraj

February 5, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Petra Kvitova to make tennis comeback after 15-month maternity break

February 5, 2025 Aiah Bathan
In the Hood

‘I went to a party and was asked to pay $36 for 3 pieces of fried chicken’ — Man asks if it’s normal for host to charge guests for food

February 5, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.