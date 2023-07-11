Pest control employees win praise for helping blind senior citizen cross the road

SINGAPORE: Three men from local pest control company Pest Pro are being hailed as heroes after a video capturing their compassionate act of assisting a visually impaired senior citizen cross a busy road went viral on social media.

The heartwarming incident, which appears to have taken place near the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH), has garnered widespread praise and admiration from netizens.

@emmanshfq blind old lady was walking blindly on the road while the light was green shoutout to these 3 abangs from pest pro for stopping their van and helping the lady!! #faithinhumanityrestored ♬ original sound – emman – emman

The video, originally posted on TikTok by user @emmanshfq on Friday (7 July), showcases the trio wearing their company uniforms as they carefully guide the elderly woman near a bustling intersection. The footage also reveals Pest Pro’s logo emblazoned on their van, parked on the side of the road.

The elderly woman, equipped with a white cane, can be seen making her way towards the SAVH building, with one of the men standing behind her, ensuring that she does not fall backwards, while the other two stands on her left and right sides to provide additional support. The compassionate trio even held the woman’s hand, guiding her carefully towards the sidewalk.

According to @emmanshfq, the visually impaired woman was in potential danger as she navigated the road, unaware of the traffic signals. Luckily, the vigilant Pest Pro employees spotted her while driving past and promptly parked their vehicle to come to her aid. They assisted her in reaching the safety of the sidewalk.

The video, which has amassed nearly 60,000 views and received close to 2,800 likes, has evoked a wave of positive sentiments from netizens. Many social media users took to the comments section to express their admiration and respect for the men’s kindhearted actions.

The online community lauded the trio for going above and beyond to assist the visually impaired senior citizen. Numerous netizens commended their empathy, stating that such acts of kindness deserve the utmost respect in society.

Some individuals even addressed Pest Pro directly, urging the company to acknowledge their employees’ exceptional display of empathy and consider giving them a well-deserved raise.

The actions of these three Pest Pro employees have not only touched the lives of the visually impaired senior citizen but have deeply resonated with Singaporeans as it is a reminder of the importance of lending a helping hand and the lasting impact it can have on others.

