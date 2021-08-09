Personal information of more than 57,000 StarHub customers discovered on 3rd party dump site

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A breach of personal information such as identity card numbers and mobile numbers of more than 57,000 customers was discovered by its cybersecurity team, said StarHub on Friday (Aug 6).

During proactive online surveillance on Jul 6, 2021, StarHub said its cybersecurity team discovered a data file consisting of identity card numbers, mobile numbers, and email addresses belonging to 57,191 individual customers on a third-party data dump website.

The file was uploaded illegally, said StarHub in a press release.

It noted that the data appears to be around 14 years old and consisted of information of those who subscribed to StarHub services before 2007.

No credit card or bank account information is at risk, and no StarHub information systems or customer databases are compromised, said StarHub.

“At this time, there is no indication that any data in this document has been maliciously misused.”

In response to the incident, StarHub has implemented actions to protect customer interest since Jul 6.

This included activating an incident management team to assess the situation, launching an investigation by cybersecurity experts, and attempting to remove the document from the data dumpsite.

It also took appropriate actions to review existing security measures to protect core infrastructure and systems.

“Data security and customer privacy are serious matters for StarHub, and I apologise for the concern this incident may be causing our affected customers,” said StarHub CEO Nikhil Eapen.

“We will be transparent and will keep our customers updated. We will provide support to those affected.”

Affected customers are being notified via email. They will also be given six months of complimentary credit monitoring service through Credit Bureau Singapore.

StarHub expects the process to be completed within the next 14 days.

The company encourages affected customers to sign up for the service after receiving an email notification, “although there is no evidence to date that the said data has been used inappropriately.”

“We assure our customers that StarHub will continue to take all protection measures to ensure their information is safe with us,” said Mr Eapen. /TISG

