MALAYSIA: The Perak government will implement a strict three-day ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol during the Ipoh Thaipusam celebrations. Those who violate the ban may face legal action.

The Perak Human Resources, Health, and National Integration Committee chairman, Mr A. Sivanesan, stated that the ban will be in effect from Feb 10 to 12. It will apply along the Thaipusam chariot procession routes, at temporary traders’ tents, and in the area surrounding the Kallumalai Arulmigu Subramaniar Temple in Gunung Cheroh.

Authorities will no longer tolerate alcohol consumption

Mr Sivanesan explained that while this is the first time such a ban has been imposed for Thaipusam, authorities will no longer allow the sale and consumption of alcohol during the sacred festival. “The sales and consumption of booze during the festival are not new. It’s an open secret that has been happening,” he was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

He added that many people have complained about public disturbances caused by alcohol consumption, particularly at night. “So this time the police will not compromise, violators will be caught and brought to court,” he noted.

Police to monitor the ban

Although there are no specific laws that make drinking alcohol an offence, Mr Sivanesan said that offenders could still be charged under the Penal Code if they caused a public disturbance due to alcohol consumption. “Police will mobilise personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to monitor this ban,” he said.

The state government expects more than 350,000 devotees and foreign tourists will attend this year’s Thaipusam celebrations in Ipoh.

“We also advise those who are unwell to refrain from attending the celebrations and rest at home to prevent the spread of illness, especially with the recent rise in influenza cases,” Mr Sivanesan said.

When asked about proposed guidelines for ceremonies involving Muslims at non-Muslim places of worship, Mr Sivanesan acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue. He noted that it is still a guideline rather than a law, meaning there is room for discussion.

“Even some Members of Parliament disagree with this. They attend such ceremonies for work, not to participate in religious rituals, so I don’t see it as an offence,” he was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

He added that he believes the matter should first be discussed with the Ministry of National Unity to assess its potential impact on national unity and harmony.

“However, I can’t comment on the specifics of the guidelines,” he said.

One netizen on the Reddit platform expressed agreement with the proposed ban on alcohol during Thaipusam. “Basically to discourage hooliganism by the youth, it’s a religious event anyway and no alcohol should be anywhere near the procession,” they said.

Another Redditor expressed reservations: “My concern with this line of reasoning is that it prescribes that ‘your religious practice cannot involve the consumption of alcohol’. Wine is drunk in churches, where do we draw the line to prevent government overreach?”