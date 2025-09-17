‘People who die-die want to be first to enter/exit the train’ — Singaporean asks, ‘Please help me understand why you do this?’

SINGAPORE: On any given weekday, Singapore’s MRT stations transform into battlegrounds of silent warfare: Eye-power duels, platform positioning strategies, and unspoken elbow-to-elbow tension.

However, one passenger on Reddit r/SMRTRabak decided to ask what many of us think daily but dare not say aloud: “People who die-die want to be first to enter/exit the train, please help me understand why you do this?”

And with that, as always, the commenters’ floodgates opened.

👴“Doesn’t mean if you are old, you don’t need to queue…”

One commenter shared a particularly auntie-level altercation.

“I got scolded by an old couple because they mentioned I ‘pushed them’… They wanted to swoop in at the last minute when the cabin door just opened.”

Instead of backing down, the commuter insisted on queue justice: “Queue means you need to queue. Doesn’t mean if you are old, you don’t need to queue.”

Ironically, the same couple who invoked “priority” apparently bulldozed through without letting others exit first.

👿 Evil “eye power” and facial expressions of death!

Another netizen broke it down with logic, not sympathy.

“First to enter: they want to grab a seat first. First to exit: so no need to crowd at the escalator and/or gantry.”

The sacred seat — throne of the weary, battleground of the bold. Forget diplomacy. The evil “eye power” and facial expressions of death are the preferred seat-negotiation tools.

As one wrote: “Y’all can just open your mouth and ask for the seat… but would rather use eye power and pull faces.”

Sometimes, it’s not about just reaching your destination. It’s about reaching it while sitting.

🚌 “Not just on the train. Buses also…”

“Not just on the train. Buses also. They wanted to be first to board, but the boarding liao suddenly became so slow…”

That “golden seat” selection ritual can trigger mini-jams on bus steps. And don’t get Reddit started on Kranji during rush hour:

“Try boarding 160 at Opp Kranji Stn between 6-8 pm. If u don’t push violently, u can’t board the bus at all.”

🇸🇬 “Singapore is literally a first-world country with third-world citizens…”

Harsh but brutally honest — some Redditors just didn’t hold back.

“The way people board buses in Singapore is so embarrassing. Looks like a third-world country,” one wrote.

“Singapore is literally a first-world country with third-world citizens,” added another. “Especially the aunties and uncles… why huh… I don’t understand, leh,” one more shared his/her confusion.

It’s a strange duality: World-class efficiency meets instinctual survival-of-the-fastest. Even the escalators become escape routes for the exit-first elite.

🧘 “I love to exit the train last and hide on one side until the crowd clears…”

Not all Singaporeans rush in, though, as one said, “I love to exit the train last and hide on one side until the crowd clears before going down the escalator.”

A rare breed: He/she must be an MRT Zen Master. No shoving, no eye power, just quiet stoicism, a very cool model citizen indeed.

📱Bonus rage trigger: Smombies! (phone zombies)

If it’s not the elbow jockeys, it’s the screen hypnotists: “It’s also people who take their time entering and exiting the station, blocking others while using their mobile phone 🗿”

Singapore’s public transport — the only place where you can witness a passive-aggressive stampede and a TikTok recording at the same time.

🚆 So… why die-die must rush?

In one word: Kiasu or FOMO (fear of missing/losing out). In this case, it’s the fear of missing the seat. Fear of… being second.

However, in the great MRT ballet of pushing and pausing, maybe we’ve all lost sight of the bigger picture: The journey is four stops, your legs work, and the next train is just 2 minutes away.

And to that old couple: Yes, we respect our elders — but auntie, uncle, queue still means queue lah.

Read related: ‘Singapore is first-world in everything but not first-world in behaviour’ — SG journalist opines why S’poreans have “lost” their warmth and kindness