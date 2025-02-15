Malaysia

Penang to distribute 100,000 reusable bags as part of ‘no plastic bags every day’ campaign starting March 1

ByMary Alavanza

February 15, 2025

MALAYSIA: As part of the state’s push for environmental conservation and sustainability, Penang Green Council will distribute 100,000 reusable bags to residents for the first three months of the state’s “No Plastic Bags Every Day” campaign, starting March 1, according to Bernama.

State Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo explained that the free reusable bags will help promote their use and encourage residents to adopt eco-friendly habits. After the initial three-month distribution, he said the reusable bags would be available for purchase after the campaign launch.

Businesses will be given a six-month grace period, until Aug 31, 2025, to adjust to the new regulations. Full enforcement will start Sept 1. 

This campaign follows Penang’s long history of tackling plastic use. In 2009, the state was the first in Malaysia to introduce a “No Plastic Bag” policy, banning businesses from providing free plastic bags to customers.

Mr Sundarajoo highlighted that, prior to this, the state had also introduced “No Plastic Bag Days” from Monday to Wednesday, with plastic bags charged at RM1 (S$0.30) each from Thursday to Friday. Since 2009, the initiative has raised RM8 million (S$2.43 million).

See also  BMW Car Club from Singapore obstructing traffic in Malaysia, even blocking emergency lane on the way to Penang

According to Mr Sundarajoo, the campaign is not just a policy but a call for sustainability, encouraging residents to reduce single-use plastic by using reusable bags for a greener future.

He also pointed out that businesses, especially supermarkets, department stores, convenience stores, convenience stores at petrol stations, chain stores, pharmacies, commercial establishments, hypermarkets, and fast food outlets, must comply with the new Plastic Bags 2.0 regulations. However, stalls, hawkers, and small traders will be exempt from the rule.

The state government is also working on a plan to phase out not just plastic bags but all single-use plastics in Penang, which Mr Sundarajoo described as an “essential move towards a more sustainable future” to protect the environment for generations to come. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Malaysia

Is Tengku Zafrul headed to PKR? Speculation rises over his next political move

February 15, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Malaysia

Johor Bahru’s RM2.6 billion Bukit Chagar development: A new era for transport and urban growth?

February 15, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Malaysia

Returning to Malaysia after an overstay: What you need to know

February 14, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

You missed

SG Politics

Mixed reactions to the possibility of former NMPs contesting in the General Election

February 16, 2025 Khalis Rifhan
Lifestyle

How do you mentally prepare yourself for the “you’ll be fired” news?

February 16, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Business

Surviving the talent war: 11 strategies to secure top talent and build a future-proof workforce

February 16, 2025 Gemma Iso
Business

Business sentiment improves in 2024 despite ongoing challenges—UOB

February 16, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.