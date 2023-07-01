Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in CTE tunnel

SINGAPORE: Tragedy struck on Thursday morning as a pedestrian lost their life in a collision within a tunnel along the Central Expressway (CTE). The incident, which remains shrouded in mystery, occurred on the road leading towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), near the Cairnhill Circle exit.

Authorities, including the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) and the police, swiftly responded to the scene after receiving a report of the car accident around 6 am.

According to official sources, the accident involved a pedestrian and a car, although the reasons behind the presence of the pedestrian within the tunnel at that particular time remain unclear.

The 40-year-old male pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel. A 35-year-old male driver is cooperating with investigators.

A video capturing the aftermath of the incident is circulating on TikTok. The video shows a traffic police motorcycle and two police cars at the scene.

Netizens responding to the video were bewildered as to what the pedestrian might have been doing in the tunnel. Some sympathised with the driver who would not have expected to watch out for pedestrians within the tunnel, even though the circumstances of the incident have yet to come to light.

