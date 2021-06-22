International COVID 19 : We will have to live with this virus and prepare...

Paul Tambyah: We will have to live with this virus and prepare for the next threat

It is just a matter of time.

YouTube screengrab: CNBC

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — In an interview with CNBC on Monday (June 21), infectious disease specialist Dr said that it would be a “matter of time” before global health authorities declare the pandemic to be endemic.

A pandemic is declared by the WHO when the increase of infection is exponential and covers a wide area, spanning numerous countries and populations.

An outbreak of disease is considered endemic when it is consistently present but is limited to a certain region, making the spread and rates of the disease easy to predict.

When asked by the host to hazard a guess as to when the World Health Organization (WHO) would declare the situation as endemic, Dr Tambyah, who is also chairman of the Singapore Democratic Party, said that this could be “somewhere around the Tokyo Olympics,” scheduled to begin next month (Jul 23 to Aug 8), but added that his opinion is not “scientific” but based on looking at the public health, as well as the global situation.

In an excerpt of the interview that Dr Tambyah shared on his Facebook page on Monday night, he also talked about travel restrictions.

- Advertisement -

He said that while there hasn’t been published data on how efficacious the vaccines are, and that the figures for Singapore quoted by the Minister for Health have not been subjected to peer review, he believes that “once the published data are available it’s going to be really hard to justify further restrictions on individuals who have been double vaccinated.”

He added that there is a precedent for this: yellow fever vaccination requirements for people traveling to parts of South America and Africa, which have “worked really well” over the years using the international health regulations of the WHO.

Dr Tambyah said he does not see any reason why full vaccinations cannot be accepted as criteria for travel, based on  “good solid scientific data.”

The host asked him what his “best medical guess” is as to when the WHO would declare that the coronavirus responsible for Covid-19 is endemic in communities as opposed to a pandemic, which will lead to the lifting of travel restrictions.

Dr Tambyah answered that all pandemics have turned into an endemic virus, with the H1N1 virus in 2009 being the most recent.

- Advertisement -

“It took about a year and a half before the pandemic was eventually declared over and it was accepted that it was endemic,” he added.

As for the Spanish flu from 1918 to 1919, he admitted that it “took a while” as this was “complicated” by World War I.

“But you know eventually even that deadly virus became the dominant circulating influenza virus all the way from 1919 to 1957 so I guess it’s a matter of time.”

He also said that if he “had to guess, I would say it’s going to be somewhere around the Tokyo Olympics.”

The chair captioned his Facebook post by writing, “We will have to live with this virus, protect the vulnerable and prepare for the next threat.”

- Advertisement -

/TISG

Read related: Paul Tambyah: Cleaner infected at SHN facility likely to have got Covid through a contaminated surface

Paul Tambyah: Cleaner infected at SHN facility likely to have got Covid through a contaminated surface

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Dining in allowed from June 21, but only in pairs

Singapore —  Dining in at F&B outlets can resume from Monday (June 21) but only in groups of up to two people, announced Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Friday (June 18). Previously it was announced that dining in...
View Post
Featured News

S’pore ‘an exception to massive increase in public debt’ globally, thanks to reserves: Lawrence Wong

Singapore - In an interview with American news outlet CNBC, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong explained how Singapore is “an exception” to the “massive increases in public debt and public spending” caused by the , thanks to accumulated reserves. During the CNBC...
View Post
Featured News

Sun Xueling’s post about ‘wife only in front seat’ car sticker turns into online argument about what ‘sia’ really means

Singapore—A Facebook post from Member of Parliament Sun Xueling (PAP--Punggol West SMC) showing a bit of a lighter side on Wednesday (June 16) inadvertently resulted in some confusion over the expression “sia” of all things. Ms Sun posted a photo of a...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent