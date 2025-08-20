// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
27.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Vecteezy (for illustration purposes only)
Malaysia
Less than 1 min.Read

Passenger steals private-hire car after driver stops to use toilet

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A private-hire car driver in Malaysia had an unpleasant shock after leaving his vehicle briefly to use the toilet, only to find that his passenger had driven off with the car.

According to China Press, the incident took place around 3 a.m. on Friday (15 Aug). Seremban police said the 61-year-old driver had picked up a passenger in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, and was en route to Sri Subang, Selangor.

On the way, the driver stopped at a petrol station to refuel and use the toilet. He left his car running when he went to the toilet, with the passenger still seated inside.

When he returned from the toilet, he was shocked to find his car was missing.

Police tracked down the suspect, a 22-year-old man, who was arrested at 12 p.m. the same day in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

A urine test showed the suspect tested positive for drugs. Preliminary investigations also revealed that he had a criminal history involving breach of trust, burglary, and a previous case of car theft in Selangor.

See also  Geely feeling the pain of the 49.9% deal at Proton

Police investigations are ongoing.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

© The Independent Singapore