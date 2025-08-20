Passenger steals private-hire car after driver stops to use toilet

MALAYSIA: A private-hire car driver in Malaysia had an unpleasant shock after leaving his vehicle briefly to use the toilet, only to find that his passenger had driven off with the car.

According to China Press, the incident took place around 3 a.m. on Friday (15 Aug). Seremban police said the 61-year-old driver had picked up a passenger in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, and was en route to Sri Subang, Selangor.

On the way, the driver stopped at a petrol station to refuel and use the toilet. He left his car running when he went to the toilet, with the passenger still seated inside.

When he returned from the toilet, he was shocked to find his car was missing.

Police tracked down the suspect, a 22-year-old man, who was arrested at 12 p.m. the same day in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

A urine test showed the suspect tested positive for drugs. Preliminary investigations also revealed that he had a criminal history involving breach of trust, burglary, and a previous case of car theft in Selangor.

Police investigations are ongoing.