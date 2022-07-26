Passenger ‘pissed’ at Ryde driver assuming 5pax with luggage at pick-up point, drives off without asking

- Advertisement -

A woman expressed her annoyance after a Ryde driver bailed on their trip based on the assumption that they were a big group with luggage.

“I am pissed off by drivers like that. Ryde, you need to up your game,” said Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Denise Reina on Monday (July 15).

She shared with the group that their driver arrived at the pick-up point only to drive off again.

“I saw him, and he just drove off, assuming we have five pax with luggage,” said Ms Denise.

She then explained that they were only three passengers with luggage. The other two individuals weren’t with them. “We just happened to stand beside each other,” said Ms Denise.

“Driver didn’t even stop to ask, and he don’t want to cancel the booking!” she added.

Ms Denise attached a screenshot of the trip, showing she was charged S$5.30 for the cancellation.

Another netizen encountered something similar while waiting for a Grab taxi. “He was there but drove off when he saw I was standing and talking to someone in a wheelchair,” said Facebook user ItMe MzEkin.

“He didn’t wanna cancel until afternoon, and I purposely also don’t cancel so he can’t take any booking. But I did screenshot and lodge a complaint, and they gave a voucher.”

Meanwhile, Facebook user Surgaz Leigh said that the driver, who thought they were a group of five, scolded them for not knowing the rules. “The driver should be asking instead of shouting (at us) and driving off.”

Others noted that drivers should at least ask first to confirm the number of passengers, instead of assuming and driving away.

Ms Denise noted that she would be complaining to Ryde regarding the incident.

The Independent Singapore has also reached out to Ryde for a statement. /TISG

